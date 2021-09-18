Pops/Son Challenge: SEC Week 3
On Saturday’s early segment, managing editor, Landon Young, does this week’s Southeastern Conference pick ‘em challenge with his father, Gerald Young. My father is the reason I am so crazy about Mississippi State sports. He brought me home from the hospital when I was born in a No. 1 Mississippi State jersey. Growing up, we woke up early every Saturday and watched ESPN College GameDay together while drinking some fresh coffee.www.forwhomthecowbelltolls.com
Comments / 0