Mosul, the stronghold of the Islamic State in Iraq, was Archbishop Moussa’s home when the Islamic State took over. He fled to the Nineveh Plain, then later on to Iraqi Kurdistan. Around 60 families have returned to Mosul with 200 more still waiting in the Nineveh Plains, according to AsiaNews. The Christian leader commented that the focus Is not on rebuilding the city saying, “so far only 10 percent has been done. But to ensure that Christians return, it is necessary to focus on housing and jobs, in addition to security.”

