Have you ever wondered what it takes to understand whether a rock that you find on Earth belongs to another planet or not? Our planet carries the occasional visitors from interstellar space as well as our closest neighbors. As of September 2020, 277 meteorites have been categorized as Martian, accounting for fewer than half of the 72,000 meteorites classified. These were formed millions of years ago when asteroids and other space rocks smashed with the surface of Mars, thus ejecting fragments of its crust into orbit. When gravity is just right and draws them in, these drifting rock fragments find themselves drifting into the Earth's atmosphere.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO