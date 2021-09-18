CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children’s Hospital Blocking Key Deathbed Testimony In Saucedo Case

By Martin Paredes
elpasopolitics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a reminder: words in blue are links to articles providing greater context. Attorneys for El Paso Children’s Hospital, Roberto Canales and the other defendants in the malpractice case over the death of Ivanna Saucedo filed court documents this week asking that the judge block the deposition of Dr. Thomas Mayes who is on his death bed. Mayes’ affidavit was attached to the original lawsuit filed a little over a year ago. The Saucedo’s have alleged that pediatrician Roberto Canales was negligent in his care of Ivanna causing her death. Mayes wrote in his affidavit that “Canales presents a real danger to his patients and should be removed from the practice of medicine.”

