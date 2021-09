NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – New Orleans residents can drive up to a hurricane relief giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 18 and receive items such as water, clothing and more. The Urban League of Louisiana, along with Thrive New Orleans, Convoy of Care, and PepsiCo are hosting a Hurricane Ida Relief Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thrive 9 Community Center located at 3600 Desire Parkway in New Orleans.