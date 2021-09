ISL Match 8: Ilya Shymanovich, Sarah Sjostrom, Siobhan Haughey Help Energy Standard Hold Off London Roar. Heading into the second day of the ISL regular season’s eighth match, Energy Standard held a narrow lead over the London Roar as two of the top teams in the ISL faced off. The meet has been tight throughout, and London took over the narrow lead after Alia Atkinson’s win in the women’s 100 breaststroke, only for Energy Standard to come right back with Ilya Shymanovich’s jackpot win in the men’s 100 breast. After previously winning the 200 breast and 50 breast, Shymanovich finished just three tenths off his own world record in the 100 breast, and he secured match MVP honors.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO