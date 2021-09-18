CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
c’t 3003: Der 7000-Euro-Racing-Simulator

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf course, you can also control racing games with a simple controller or with a € 30 steering wheel. However, if you take the subject really seriously, it has to be a racing simulator, a racing rig. The c’t-3003 team looked at a setup that cost more than 7,000 euros at the racing game enthusiast Michael Wieczorek’s. The steering wheel alone costs around 1000 euros (Driving Force ProAscher 64 V2). There are also four displays, gear levers, pedals and of course the rig itself (Next Level Racing GTtrack). Michael mainly uses the rig with the online racing game iRacing and Race trim.

