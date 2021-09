With an off day on Thursday and just 16 games left in their regular season schedule, the Blue Jays should consider shuffling their starting rotation a bit. It won’t require any drastic changes, but there is a solid argument that Charlie Montoyo and the Jays’ coaching staff should consider a few of their options as they both look to secure a Wild Card spot in the postseason race, and also may need to manage who pitches some of their most important games over the last 2.5 weeks.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO