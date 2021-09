"Everyone in the NHL appreciates that Travis Zajac's work ethic and style of play were reflective of the New Jersey Devils," said Tom Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President/General Manager, New Jersey Devils. "His training, discipline and focus rubbed off on every player who walked into that locker room over his 15-year career. I look forward to Travis working with our organization, on his terms and his timeline, in a manner that influences future Devils in the same manner when he played. We are ecstatic to know we will see the Zajac family around the Prudential Center rinks for years to come."

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO