Notre Dame Cathedral secured, artisans to begin rebuilding

By Erin Doherty
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

France's Notre Dame Cathedral is secure enough for artisans to begin rebuilding it, AP reports. The big picture: The structural update comes two years after a fire tore through the cathedral's roof, knocking down its spire and threatening the structural integrity of the rest of the building. Efforts to begin...

