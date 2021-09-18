CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Good: LeVar Burton Has Moved Beyond ‘Jeopardy!’ Debacle, Potential Game Show In Works

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFQBt_0c0GSKJG00

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

LeVar Burton was probably well aware of how beloved he was long before he was eyeing a potential position of hosting the long-running Jeopardy! game show series, but ultimately didn’t get the gig. While most fans balked at the choice the show’s producers made to hire someone that they had to ultimately fire over his behavior, Burton says he’s moving on and has his eyes on other plans.

Burton, handsome and suave at 64, sat down with The Daily Show with Trevor Noah for a chat that obviously honed in on the Jeopardy! ordeal, how Burton actively campaigned for the job with the help of fans, and how he was able to move on beyond it.

“The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something, they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton said this past Thursday (September 16). “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn’t get it, it was, like ‘Well, okay, what’s next?'”

Burton added, “The opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn’t have dreamt it up. If you had given me a pen and paper and said, ‘Well, so what do you want this to really look like?’ If it doesn’t include Jeopardy, I wouldn’t have been this generous to myself.”

Burton also teased that he might have a game show situation in the works ut didn’t exactly go into detail. But, like anything else Burton is involved with, do know that the culture is behind him all the way.

Pretty certain that Alex Trebek is somewhere smiling between asking questions in the great beyond.

Photo: Getty

bizjournals

Another daytime talk show loses a host

Another co-host of a daytime talk show is leaving. Elaine Welterroth, a former editor of Teen Vogue, is leaving as a co-host of "The Talk," which airs weekdays on most CBS stations. After just one year on the air, Welteroth announced Tuesday that she is leaving, Entertainment Weekly reports. Carrie...
CinemaBlend

The Talk Has Already Found A New Permanent Co-Host After The Latest Departure

2021 has been a tumultuous time when it comes to CBS' The Talk, as the long-running daytime talk show has lost three of its permanent hosts, with the most recent departure coming less than two weeks before the new season is set to start. Fortunately, the show managed to find a new permanent co-host without wasting any time, and the new pick will be a familiar face both to regular viewers of The Talk as well as American Ninja Warrior over on NBC: Akbar Gbajabiamila.
Variety

LeVar Burton Retires Quest to Become ‘Jeopardy’ Host: ‘It Wasn’t the Thing I Wanted After All’

LeVar Burton is retiring his quest to become the next “Jeopardy” host. While on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton explained why he’s no longer interested in the gig, which is now shared by Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings after former executive producer Mike Richards’ firing. “The crazy thing is that when you set your sights on something…they say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn’t the thing that I wanted after all,” Burton told Trevor Noah on Thursday night. “What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job,...
Levar Burton
Alex Trebek
Person
Trevor Noah

LeVar Burton Reveals Next Action After 'Jeopardy!' Snub, Shares Real Feelings

LeVar Burton revealed his next steps after "Jeopardy!" did not choose him to become a permanent host. Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik were named the official successors of Alex Trebek following the "Jeopardy!" original host's death. However, the latter works on the position with Ken Jennings now as Richards left the franchise both as a host and executive producer following his past scandals.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Fires Back on Social Media Over Comment He Would Accept Job If Offered

A lot of “Jeopardy!” fans still might want LeVar Burton as a host. He’s moved on but do not call him out on social media. Let’s break this down as Burton, whose acting roles include “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Roots,” spoke out. An article on The Grio reflected that Burton said in July that he’d moved along from wanting a spot. Turns out, he wasn’t even considered for the full-time role that went to Mike Richards.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want Hosting Gig Anymore Despite Major Fan Support

One former “Jeopardy!” guest host decided to take himself out of the running for the future permanent host gig, despite being championed by fans everywhere. LeVar Burton’s name has been repeated by fans everywhere as Sony Pictures Television struggles to find someone to fill the great Alex Trebek’s shoes. Trebek passed away from stage four pancreatic cancer last November, leaving the game show without its guiding star.
imdb.com

LeVar Burton Didn’t Want to Be the Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Anyway

Taking on the job of hosting “Jeopardy!” is a cursed affair. With Mike Richards fallen, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are now set to take over for the rest of the year. But there was a time when LeVar Burton was thought to be the logical successor to the late Alex Trebek. And while the actor hosted the show briefly in July, it turns out that a more permanent position on the series wasn’t what he wanted.
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Levar Burton Claps Back At White Writer For Speculating Whether He Still Wants To Host Jeopardy!

Levar Burton has said he has no interest in hosting Jeopardy!. After that messy host selection process messy who could blame him. But for some reason, Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took it upon himself to enter the conversation and insert his misguided belief that Burton would jump at the chance if offered the primary spot. Variety reported Friday that in a recent interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” Burton expressed a feeling many people can relate to when chasing what they think is a significant dream. (Read the full Variety article here).
Collider

LeVar Burton Isn’t Interested in Becoming the Permanent Host of ‘Jeopardy!’ Anymore

In the search for a permanent Jeopardy! host, no candidate had the massive backing of LeVar Burton. The former Star Trek: The Next Generation star and Reading Rainbow host was a fan favorite to take the place of the legendary Alex Trebek after his tragic passing, garnering nearly 300,000 signatures on a Change.org petition. In what will be a disappointing turn for fans, however, Burton has decided not to pursue the permanent hosting role on the long-running game show.
weareiowa.com

LeVar Burton hints at what's next after losing 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig

Editor's note: The video above is from November 2020. LeVar Burton has given up on the dream of being the permanent host of "Jeopardy!" and says he's exploring creating his own game show. In an interview with "The Daily Show" posted Friday, Burton said he had support from adults who...
blavity.com

LeVar Burton Fires Back At Reporter Opining On ‘Jeopardy’ Saga

Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio took a subtle shot at LeVar Burton on Twitter and in a rare moment, the beloved entertainer decided to fire back. "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat," the journalist wrote on Friday without providing any additional context. Battaglio appeared to...
wosu.org

Popularity Of Jeopardy! And Game Show Scandals

After months of controversy, Jeopardy! resumes new episodes tonight with an Ohio-born contestant on a hot streak and a permanent host whose tenure turned out to be less-than-permanent. Mike Richards taped the episodes shortly after being named the permanent host. But he stepped down as host and executive producer after...
Deadline

LeVar Burton Says He’s Looking For “The Right Game Show” To Host

LeVar Burton says he’s looking “for the right game show” to host after his interest was piqued – and his hopes dashed – by his recent guest stint on Jeopardy! and the social media support he received. On The Daily Show With Trevor Noah last night, Burton expressed gratitude to his longtime fans who have supported him since his Reading Rainbow days and were vocal about their desire to see him replace the late Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! Despite the online support, Burton lost the gig to, at first, Mike Richards, and then to Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Burton...
Vulture

LeVar Burton Suspends His Jeopardy! Host Campaign

Maybe don’t post this link on Twitter for a few days. LeVar Burton, a very popular write-in candidate to become Jeopardy!’s new host, has changed his mind about a job that he once considered to be his dream. (Seriously, the man even got involved with petitions.) Speaking with Trevor Noah on Thursday’s The Daily Show, Burton admitted that his mediocre guest-host performance affected his thoughts on if he wanted the lectern; he also stressed that perhaps he shouldn’t have been so vocal about campaigning in the aftermath of Alex Trebek’s death. “I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me,” Burton said of his fans. “And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it.”
wkzo.com

‘The Morning Show’ moves beyond #MeToo to COVID and cancel culture

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – “The Morning Show,” the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returns this week and explores topics from racism and homophobia to addiction and cancel culture. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show’s creators to...
primetimer.com

LeVar Burton reiterates that he's not interested in the Jeopardy! job, says he may share his behind-the-scenes experiences in a memoir

After Burton told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show he was no longer interested in hosting Jeopardy!, Los Angeles Times TV columnist Stephen Battaglio tweeted: "Please. If offered, he would take it in a heartbeat." Burton responded by tweeting: "No Stephen, he wouldn’t!" In a follow-up tweet, Burton added: "You made erroneous assumptions about me and made them public. Throughout this entire ordeal I have done my utmost best to take the high road in spite of the amount of vitriol and bile some folks have felt it necessary to post on my timeline." Burton added: "I have a perspective on this entire J! saga which I intend to share at a time of my choosing, probably my memoirs. As a journalist I hope you can appreciate that any and all speculation about my motives or intentions is simply uninformed."
