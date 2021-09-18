Marilyn Kaufman O’Bleness, 79, of Kill Devil Hills, NC peacefully went home to be with Jesus after a short illness on September 15, 2021, with her daughter and son in law by her side. Born in Wartburg, TN, September 20, 1941, to David and Carrie Kaufman, Marilyn was the youngest of eight children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene O’Bleness; her seven brothers and sisters; as well as her stepsons, Patrick O’Bleness and Michael O’Bleness.