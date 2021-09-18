CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Amelia Lauren Frey

Cover picture for the articleAmelia Lauren Frey, who had a smile that lit up any room, left this world too soon on September 7, 2021 at the age of 37. Born on June 18, 1984 in Elizabeth City, NC, Amelia was the daughter of William (Ted) and Karen Frey, and sister to Jenna Frey Saunders and Keaten Frey Davis. She grew up on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and loved the beach her whole life. Many remember Amelia as a lighthearted and sweet soul, living life without reservation. Throughout her life she was constantly telling jokes and keeping everyone around her in good spirits no matter the circumstances. Her love for warm air and salt water took her down to South Florida in 2010 where she spent most of her remaining years. Amelia was a fiercely loving and loyal daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. She always let her loved ones know just how much they meant to her. Her witty jokes, uncanny ability to quote just about any movie, and contagious laugh were just a few of the things that drew people to her vivacious spirit.

