Roast & Toast

Toast David Wallace, Greg Graves and Pastor Paul Lamb, who represented ACT (Answering the Call Together) to help out in Pointe Aux Chenes, La., following Hurricane Ida. The three were there for four days with their mobile kitchen serving hamburgers, hot dogs and brats to the hungry and homeless. "One fella said he was so happy to have something other to eat than a peanut butter sandwich," said Wallace, ACT executive director. "He was just happy to have a hot burger." And Wallace said his group has more big things planned for the future. Keep posted.