Report: NTSB Confirms It Will Investigate Tesla Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say the operator of a Green Line train put it into “full-power position” before it crashed into another train earlier this year. The results of the NTSB’s preliminary report in the July 30 crash were released Tuesday. Read: NTSB Preliminary Report Into Green Line Crash Investigators said a Green Line train traveling westbound on Commonwealth Avenue was going 31 miles per hour, which was three times the speed limit in that area, when it slammed into the back of another train that was going just 10 mph. The NTSB says it has not...

