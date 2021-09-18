CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Report: NTSB Confirms It Will Investigate Tesla Crash

By Andrew Beckford
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent Tesla crash is once again calling the safety of its electric cars into question. Tesla is often regarded for leading the way in the automotive industry’s transition from internal combustion to electric-powered cars. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk makes headlines every other week for taking risky actions to propel his company forward and keep it in the news. Musk’s “rockstar” ways and Tesla’s cutting-edge vehicles have earned the brand millions of ardent fans.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

NHTSA Expands Tesla Investigation, Probes Other Automakers About ADAS-Related Crashes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration needs some extra help with its investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system. Reuters reports that the agency sent letters to General Motors (GM), Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford with questions as it “conducts a comparative analysis with other production vehicles equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances.”
ACCIDENTS
wsau.com

U.S. NTSB to probe fatal Tesla crash in Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will send a team to investigate a fatal Sept. 13 Tesla crash in Coral Gables, Florida, it said on Friday. The NTSB said its investigation will focus on the operation of the vehicle and the post-crash fire that consumed the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Street.Com

Tesla Wider Self-Driving Effort Reportedly Opposed by NTSB Chief

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report plans to expand what it calls its full-self-driving capability, but the new head of the National Transportation Safety Board reportedly is not so keen on the idea. The Palo Alto, Calif., electric-vehicle producer's shares fell more than the slumping broad market after the...
CARS
stockxpo.com

Musk’s Push to Expand Tesla Driver Assistance Rankles NTSB

Tesla Inc. is readying a major upgrade of its driver-assistance software. The country’s top crash investigator says the move may be premature. Chief Executive Elon Musk last week said drivers would soon be able to request an enhanced version of what Tesla calls its “Full Self-Driving Capability.” The upgrade is expected to add a feature intended to help vehicles navigate cities, expanding the suite of driver-assistance tools that had been designed mainly for highways.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Tesla receives harsh rebuke from NTSB head over Full Self-Driving terminology

Jennifer Homendy, the new head of the National Transportation Safety Board, did not mince words when she shared a sharp rebuke of Tesla’s Full Self Driving suite, which the company currently offers as either a $10,000 upfront option or a $199/month package for new owners. With Tesla poised to expand its FSD Beta program to a larger group of drivers, the NTSB head argued that the company should address basic safety issues first.
CARS
MotorAuthority

NTSB boss: Tesla's Full Self-Driving name “misleading and irresponsible”

Tesla has branded its most advanced driver-assistance tech Full Self-Driving, but the feature is nowhere close to delivering a fully self-driving experience. In fact, it still requires driver monitoring 100% of the time as it often makes mistakes. The new head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has a problem with that.
CARS
CleanTechnica

NTSB Chair Seems Overly Concerned About Tesla Terminology While Ignoring Warnings & Nags

The Wall Street Journal has published an interview with Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and she had a lot to say about Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving. Although the initial article is paywalled, other news sites such as The Verge and Engadget shared bits and pieces of that interview.
CARS
New York Post

NTSB seeks video, photos of fiery South Florida Tesla crash

U.S. safety investigators are asking anyone who witnessed a fiery Tesla crash last week near Miami that killed two people to send them video or photos taken at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to the Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables, Florida. The agency says Thursday that it’s specifically looking for photos or video of the crash itself or the fire that broke out after the collision.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Cars#Reuters
whmi.com

NTSB Report: Fatal Crash Caused By Faulty Intake Installation

More than two years after a plane crash in Howell killed two men, a final report has been issued by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on what caused the incident. The August 20th, 2019 crash of the Aero Commander 200D occurred as it attempted to take off from the...
HOWELL, MI
insideevs.com

NTSB Chief Says Tesla Should Focus On 'Basic Safety Issues'

According to a recent report from Autoblog, among several other publications, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) chief Jennifer Homendy said Tesla should pause from rolling its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta technology to a wider audience while it looks much more closely at the issues related to the advanced driver-assist systems it has already released.
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

NTSB: Focus on These 5 Key Areas to Reduce Crashes

“In 2020, … an average of 104 people died each day on our roadways,” said Rob Molloy, Ph.D, director, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Office of Highway Safety. “For several decades, the number of fatalities has been dropping. But we've seen this trend change in the wrong direction.”. Molloy presented...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

NTSB requests photos, videos of Tesla crash near Miami

National Transportation Safety Board investigators asked Miami-area residents on Thursday to submit information regarding the aftermath of a fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle that killed two people in Coral Gables, Florida, earlier this month. Investigators are "specifically looking for any video or photos of the crash or the post-crash...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS Boston

Green Line Operator Put Train In ‘Full-Power Position’ Before July Crash, NTSB Report Finds

BOSTON (CBS) – Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say the operator of a Green Line train put it into “full-power position” before it crashed into another train earlier this year. The results of the NTSB’s preliminary report in the July 30 crash were released Tuesday. Read: NTSB Preliminary Report Into Green Line Crash Investigators said a Green Line train traveling westbound on Commonwealth Avenue was going 31 miles per hour, which was three times the speed limit in that area, when it slammed into the back of another train that was going just 10 mph. The NTSB says it has not...
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy