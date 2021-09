Many of Kogod’s graduate and undergraduate programs have been recognized in several newly released rankings over the past week. Bloomberg BusinessWeek ranked the full-time MBA program as no. 70 in the US (an improvement of 21 places) and no. 9 for diversity among students; QS ranked the MS in analytics and MS in marketing programs as no. 40 in the world, the MBA program as no. 54 in the US, and alumni outcomes for the MS in marketing program as no. 16 in the world.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO