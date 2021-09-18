Risk for West Nile Virus elevated to ‘moderate’ status after second batch of mosquitoes tests positive
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Health Department (MHD) announced today that an additional batch of mosquitoes collected in Manchester on September 7, 2021, has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). This is the second positive batch of mosquitoes to test positive in Manchester this season. Per New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services guidance, the level of risk for Manchester has been elevated to moderate.manchesterinklink.com
