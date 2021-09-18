Ole Miss Baseball will Host Two Exhibition Games this Fall

The three day ANNIKA Intercollegiate Women’s Golf Tournament wrapped up Wednesday night, with the defending national champion Rebels finishing in ninth out of twelve teams. The Rebels shot a combined team score of +7, with their best score coming on the final day (-2). The high-powered tournament featured representatives from all the Power 5 conferences, and 11 of the top 30 programs according to the GolfChannel.com preseason rankings. Despite an average team performance, senior Julia Johnson finished with the best overall score, shooting an impressive -12 on the week. Johnson finished day one in second place, which would prove to be her lowest ranking of the competition as she shot her way into first on Tuesday and held her lead through Wednesday to secure the win. South Carolina came in as the unofficial sixth seed but took home the team win after posting a total score of -14.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO