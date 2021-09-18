CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Baseball will Host Two Exhibition Games this Fall

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss baseball will return to Swayze Field this fall and host two exhibition contest against outside competition, as well as the usual slate of intrasquad scrimmages. The Rebels will open fall practice on Oct. 1 and will hold intrasquad scrimmages each weekend until welcoming Little Rock for a fall game on Oct. 16. After more intrasquad action, Ole Miss will host Southeastern Conference foe Alabama for an exhibition on Oct. 30.

