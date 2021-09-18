CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan empties bench, runs all over Northern Illinois: Live updates recap

By Ryan Zuke
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan improves to 3-0 and starts Big Ten play next Saturday at home against Rutgers. The Huskies fall to 1-2. After two plays, this game, mercifully, is over. Carter Selzer fields the squib kick. Dan Villari now in at quarterback. Alan Bowman too, getting his first snap in a Michigan uniform. Michigan keeps its on the ground, with Isaiah Gash and Joe Taylor getting carries. Peyton Smith checks in at quarterback, the fifth Michigan QB to see the field today. After 10 plays and seven minutes, Michigan fails to convert a 4th-and-12. Jesse Madden was in at quarterback on the play, Michigan’s sixth QB of the day.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

‘He’s responding.’ New staff, defense has Michigan’s R.J. Moten set up for success

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for newcomers to emerge this offseason in a Mike Macdonald-led defense. Not only was the scheme and approach changing, but a new-look staff at Michigan provided for an opportunity for younger, less experienced players to step up and earn bigger roles. Players like Nikhai Hill-Green, David Ojabo and Junior Colson, for instance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan high school football pictures: Scenes from Week 5

Welcome to week five of Michigan’s high school football season! Dozens of teams across the state took to the field Friday, Sept. 24 for the action. MLive photojournalists documented the action and atmosphere at eight games across the state - in case you missed them, we captured moments from halftime shows, homecoming ceremonies, marching band peformances, student sections and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Wyoming, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine recruiting report: Where Michigan’s offensive starters ranked as prospects

Michigan’s offense is off to a sizzling start to the 2021 season, scoring 141 points over the first three games and leading the nation in rushing. The Wolverines have received contributions from multiple players, but not all of them were highly regarded prospects coming out of high school. Yes, stars do matter and there usually is a strong correlation between recruiting rankings and success on the field, but there are always outliers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Coronavirus data for Friday, Sept. 24: Teens account for largest COVID case increase in Michigan

Michigan’s daily COVID-19 case rates have been climbing for 2.5 months, including a nearly 50% increase over the last two weeks. Children 10 to 19 years old represent the largest week-over-week increase in cases (27%), as well as the highest average daily case rate per capita (386.7 cases per million people). That’s likely due in part to the return to school in recent weeks, which resulted in an increase in school-related COVID outbreaks.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Detroit based projects to document Michigan’s role in the Civil Rights movement

Two Detroit-based projects are working to document Civil Rights history in Michigan thanks to the help of a federal grant program. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the $65,000 awards from the federal Underrepresented Community Grant Program of the National Park Service in a press release on Monday, Sept. 20.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Short’s Brewing’s Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is back, available out-of-state for first time

LANSING, MI – Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company are celebrating the arrival of fall in very Michigan fashion. This is the third year in a row that Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is being released. Made with 100 percent Michigan-grown and harvested ingredients, the beer is a roast to the state’s awe-inspiring colors, scenic landscapes, agricultural bounty and nationally recognized craft beer industry.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Michigan Stadium#Northern Illinois#American Football#Michigan 63#Rutgers#Wolverines
The Flint Journal

Detroit Pistons, DNR team up in ‘Threes for Trees’ giveaway

DETROIT – Detroit families took home 150 trees from a giveaway event last week that resulted from three-pointers made by Detroit Pistons players. “Threes for Trees” set aside money for community trees every time a Pistons player hit a three-pointer during the 2019-20 NBA season. The tree distribution was delay by the COVID-19 pandemic. But trees are finally finding their way to Detroit-area homes just in time to add to Michigan’s fall color.
NBA
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy