ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

The Best Wool Sweaters for Men to Keep You Warm This Winter

By Jonathan Zavaleta
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Athletic apparel companies are constantly competing to make the most innovative performance fabrics, prioritizing properties like moisture-wicking , breathability and stretch. But truthfully, they can’t compete with nature’s performance fabric, which is wool. Wool is naturally odor-resistant, temperature-regulating and elastic. Wool can be used for everything from sweatpants to suits, but the most classic use for wool is for making knitwear. That’s why it’s time to stock up on the best wool sweaters for men as the weather cools.

Wool consists of fibers shorn from animals, primarily sheep, but also goats, alpacas and other animals — that’s why wool can vary pretty drastically. Lambswool is pretty different from mohair, which is different from merino wool . You can find stylish sweaters made from any of these materials (and more), which is why it’s worth breaking down a few key types of wool.

  • Cashmere comes from goats, and it’s known for being soft and durable, and it’s lightweight yet warm.
  • Merino is insulating and less itchy than other kinds of wool, making it one of the most beloved options for not just knitwear, but socks , athletic apparel and other items.
  • Lambswool comes from lambs, which are young sheep. It’s softer and less itchy than other forms of wool.
  • Shetland wool comes from sheep from the Shetland Islands of Scotland, so it’s no surprise this wool is particularly warm.

In addition to the materials, wool sweaters also come in various styles that suit different functions and tastes.

  • Crewneck sweaters have a round neck, like a t-shirt. These are the most versatile for everyday use.
  • V-Neck sweaters are a style you’re likely familiar with, and they can include preppy cricket/tennis sweaters and more basic styles.
  • Quarter and half zip sweaters are similar to turtleneck sweaters but with a zip down the front for breathability.
  • Aran sweaters have a textured honeycomb and cable knit design and owe their namesake to fishing islands in Ireland
  • Cardigans have buttons or zips down the front and include thin, dressy styles or rugged shawl collar styles.

Wool from other animals includes camel, alpaca and angora, which comes from rabbits (not to be confused with wool from angora goats). We’ve rounded up some of the best wool sweaters for men , ranging from dressy crewnecks that you can wear to work to trippy cardigans for making a fashion statement.

1. J. Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

BEST OVERALL

J Crew remains one of the best brands for guys who want good value but are still willing to spend a bit more for quality. This crewneck is the perfect option if you want something lightweight but still warm. If you want a basic sweater that you can wear with anything, this is the one to get. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors, including neutrals and eye-catching pastels. J. Crew’s sweaters tend to run small, so bear that in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBLgS_0c0GPIeR00

J Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

$138.00
Buy Now

2. LL Bean Men’s Heritage Sweater

BEST PATTERN

Traditional Norwegian sweaters inspire this sweater from LL Bean, and it’s made in Norway, too. It has a white “birdseye” pattern on the blue background, making it a more interesting option than your standard solid navy sweater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMlUi_0c0GPIeR00

LL Bean Wool Sweater

$179.00
Buy Now

3. Vince Raglan Ribbed Crew

BEST BASIC

The term elevated basics gets thrown around a lot (okay, too much), but Vince is particularly good at making casual staples that are still put together enough for a first date. This crewneck sweater is made from a blend of wool and cashmere, and it has casual details like a ribbed texture and raglan sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVJkf_0c0GPIeR00

Vince Wool Sweater

$198.00
Buy Now

4. Howlin’ Firecracker Crew Knit

MOST VIBRANT

Howlin’ is a Belgium-based brand that focuses on knitwear. The brand works with traditional knitwear makers in Ireland and Scotland but infuses their sweaters with plenty of fun. Take this colorful crewneck, which combines shades of pink, blue, yellow and green with seemingly reckless abandon. The sweater is made in Scotland from 100% wool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJt1W_0c0GPIeR00

Howlin Firecracker Crew Knit

$219.00
Buy Now

5. Polo Ralph Lauren Cricket Sweater

MOST PREPPY

Looking for something a little more preppy? Who better to turn to than Ralph Lauren? This cricket sweater is made from cotton and cashmere for softness and breathability. It has a deep V in a contrasting stripe pattern, which can be worn with a button-down if you prefer to keep it classic. Or, if you’re more adventurous, go for a low-slung ribbed tank under the sweater for a more laid-back look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VnjW_0c0GPIeR00

Polo Ralph Lauren Cricket Sweater

$398.00
Buy Now

6. Buck Mason Herdsman Shawl Cardigan

MOST COZY

Like this one from Buck Mason, a beefy shawl collar cardigan is one of the best things to wear when it’s cold out. A shawl collar cardigan is basically as close as you can get to wearing a bathrobe out in public. This option is made from a blend of merino wool cashmere and cashmere, so you can count on it being warm and soft. Plus, the ribbed texture adds warmth and visual appeal. The sweater is available in a range of earthy colors and neutrals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXPMt_0c0GPIeR00

Buck Mason Herdsman Shawl Collar Cardigan

$228.00
Buy Now

7. Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

BEST VALUE

The name says it all. Naadam offers a $75 cashmere sweater and it’s one that’s made with 100% Mongolian cashmere. Naadam’s brand ethos may be familiar at this point in the DTC era; the brand cuts out the middleman to reduce its product cost. Still, it’s a great option for affordable cashmere made with sustainability in mind. Over two dozen colors are available, though many are low in stock in certain sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6lgI_0c0GPIeR00

Naadam Cashmere Sweater

$75.00
Buy Now

8. Missoni Crochet-Knit Wool Cardigan

BEST LUXURY PICK

Missoni’s knitwear is immediately identifiable by its vibrant zig-zag pattern. The style isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s incredibly cool, looking a bit like what a streetwear grandpa would wear. The cardigan has black contrast ribbing on the placket and sleeves. Plus, there are pockets. The 100% wool sweater is made in Italy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiAHJ_0c0GPIeR00

Missoni Crochet Knit Sweater

$1,270.00
Buy Now

9. Pendleton Original Westerly Sweater

MOST LAID-BACK

The Dude abides. The Westerly sweater is the style worn by Jeff Bridges in The Big Lebowski. If you want an option that doesn’t feel like cosplay, go for the one in navy. The stylish shawl sweater has a full-zip front, setting it apart from most button-front knitwear. The sweater is made from 100% lambswool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIi9A_0c0GPIeR00

Pendleton Westerly Sweater

$249.00
Buy Now

10. Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

BEST ZIP SWEATER

There’s something about a half-zip sweater. It’s cozy yet put together, and it has the practical benefit of allowing you to loosen it in the same way you might the top button of your dress shirt. It’s made from 100% wool and comes in a range of different colors. Pair it with jeans for a more laid-back take on the zip sweater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WO3H_0c0GPIeR00

Everlane Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

$155.00
Buy Now

11. Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino V-Neck Long-Sleeve Sweater

BEST BUDGET

Uniqlo is the place to go for affordable yet well-made basics. Their V-neck sweater is made from soft and smooth merino wool, so it’ll be soft to the touch. The v-neck style is easy to dress up or down. You can wear it over a white tee for a more casual look or wear it with a crisp oxford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN32D_0c0GPIeR00

Uniqlo Extra Fine Merino Wool V Neck Sweater

$49.90
Buy Now

12. Wills Aran Cable Crew

BEST FISHERMAN SWEATER

An Aran knit cable sweater is a classic style named for the Irish isles it originated in. The sweater was originally designed for fishermen, so it’ll be more than capable of standing up to your cold morning coffee run. The sweater is made from wool and comes in traditional beige or contemporary navy. You can choose between a crew, cardigan or turtleneck style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Y2Hn_0c0GPIeR00

Wills Aran Cable Crew

$188.00
Buy Now

13. Jamieson’s of Shetland Cardigan

MOST AUTHENTIC

Shetland wool has gone global, but sometimes it’s best to stick to tradition. Jamieson’s of Shetland has been in the wool business since 1893. This cardigan is made in Scotland from new wool and has brown leather buttons on the front. Jamieson’s is also known for selling knitting kits, so you can even make your own sweater if you’d prefer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1EO9_0c0GPIeR00

Jamieson's of Shetland Sweater

$155.00
Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Crew Neck Sweaters to Brave the Bitter Winter Chill and Look Awesome

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. There’s something so comforting about crew neck sweaters for men. You slip one on, toss on a pair of jeans and in 10 seconds or less you’ve got a cool-looking outfit that also feels good. Add blazer and trousers to a sweater, and you’ve got a fool-proof winter to semble that’s as chic as it is warm. Crew neck sweaters for men are a wardrobe staple Fashion experts can go on ad nauseam about creating a style wardrobe that must have a handful of...
SPY

The Best Men’s Long Sleeve Shirts To Wear This Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Summer’s long gone at this point. While that might be depressing for the kind of guy who rocks a tee, flips, and a pair of swim trunks all summer long, the cold-weather dressers are coming out of the woodwork and layering on their favorite scarves, jackets, beanies, and long sleeve shirts for men. Long sleeve shirts are great first and foremost because they keep you warm. Yeah, they might be a bit more constricting than your favorite warm-weather tee, but it’s totally worth...
SPY

These Fleece Lined Jeans Are the Only Jeans You’ll Need This Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s always great to prepare for when the weather drops, especially if you live in places that plummet to temperatures below zero and experience heavy downfalls of snow. That’s why investing in a good pair of fleece-lined jeans can come in handy. Unlike wearing long johns or base layers underneath your pants, fleece-lined jeans provide insulation and style in a comfortable, almost cozy type of way, similar to your trusty ski pants. Also, thanks to the soft internal lining, you’ll be able to...
SPY

A Subtle Style Upgrade to an Everyday Jacket, Shearling Coats Are Our Go-To Every Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best shearling coats for men are warm, like, you feel as if you’re in the tropics when you wear one. It’s that enveloping heat that has made shearling coats the preferred outerwear for ranchers and people who are outside in the cold for long hours. The best shearling jackets and coats are also like tuxedos in that they imbue an air of sophistication, worldliness and that indefinable “something” to the wearer. The term shearling and sheepskin are interchangeable. It is a smooth...
SPY

The Best Space Heaters for Staying Cozy on Those Chilly Fall and Winter Evenings

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best way to prepare for chilly weather is by investing in one of the best space heaters. Sure to be a favorite addition to any household, these handy devices will help keep you cozy and warm, even on the coldest of nights. Of course, winter is the most obvious time for using these reliable home-heating devices, but it’s a good idea to keep one on hand the rest of the year, too, just in case the temperature unexpectedly drops, and you...
SPY

This Amazon Gift Card Hack Gives You Free Money To Spend During Black Friday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Amazon is giving away free money to use toward the best Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can receive up to $20 in Amazon promotional credit just for purchasing specialty gift cards of a certain value. The offer is limited to one per customer. If you’re planning on ordering your favorite tacos from a local restaurant using GrubHub in the next few weeks, why not purchase a Grubhub gift card now and immediately receive $11 to use on Black Friday tech...
SPY

Amazon’s Giving Shoppers Free Money To Shop For The Holidays

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner and Christmas lurking right behind it, Amazon is looking for more ways than ever to reward its Prime Members for shopping on the Holidays. Just as they did this past July with Prime Day, Amazon is giving out free cash to tack onto the seasons’ best deals. While the deals won’t make you rich in Amazon credit, they are significant enough to give shoppers an extra boost. With hundreds of deals running this...
SPY

The 15 Best Appetite Suppressants To Curb Cravings and Stop Weight Gain (Including Dark Chocolate!)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holiday season is nearing, which means countless days of eating, drinking, and being merry are ahead. From Thanksgiving meals to Christmas desserts and treats, it can be hard to say no to your favorite foods when gathering with family and friends, in the end, causing unwanted weight gain for many. This is where finding the best appetite suppressants can help. However, with so many on the market, it can be hard to determine which one to purchase. Before buying appetite suppressant supplements,...
SPY

Flash Sale: Save $5 on Hedbanz, the Most Family-Friendly Game That Can Also Be a Drinking Game

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. In case you’ve been living under a rock, today is Cyber Monday: the very best day for online savings in the entire year. We’ve been finding the best Cyber Monday deals everywhere. From the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon to the best Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom and everywhere in between, we’ve got this holiday covered. We’ve spent most of Black Friday-Cyber Monday covering big-ticket items such as OLED TVs and laptops, but shopping events like this can also be a great...
SPY

Buy the Most Comfortable Jeans in the World Starting at $50 a Pair for Cyber Monday

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Thanks to performance fabrics, comfortable denim is no longer an oxymoron. If you’re all about raw denim and selvedge, we see you, but save some room in your closet for stretch denim. If you want jeans you can lounge in, bike to work in, and do pretty much everything else in, then DUER should be on your radar. Readers of SPY probably have likely already heard of DUER; we included them in our The 2021 Man, our end-of-year product awards and ranked...
SPY

The Best Tabletop Christmas Trees for Bringing Holiday Cheer To Small Spaces

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s that time of year again. Christmas is right around the corner, so you know what that means. It’s officially okay to erect one of the best fake Christmas trees, cover your home in the best Christmas decorations, spread Christmas cheer and cover every available shelf, desk or countertop with some kind of small Christmas tree. And even if Christmas isn’t here quite yet, there’s no bad time for planning your decorations for the year. Comprehensive Christmas decorating includes everything from deciding on...
SPY

Snoop On the Stoop Is Giving Elf On a Shelf a Run for Its Money This Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Everyone knows Elf on a Shelf. It’s singlehandedly the only reason why your kids stay on their best behavior during the holiday season. For those of you living under a rock, Elf on a Shelf acts as Santa’s little helper during the holidays. He’s a little toy doll parents set in different places throughout the home so kids know that he’s always watching, ensuring that kiddos are staying good enough to keep on the nice list. Essentially, it’s just a way to keep...
SPY

Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Hard Drives & Flash Drives for Cyber Monday — Save 57% Instantly

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to tech deals on Cyber Monday, there’s no better place to search for the best discounts on your favorite electronics than on SPY.com. We’ve got you covered with regular updates on the deals you’ve been coveting, whether that’s a new laptop or a new vacuum-powered robot. One deal that shouldn’t go unnoticed is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale on microSD cards, portable SSD hard drives and flash drives. Whether you need an everyday flash drive for work or school, a gaming...
SPY

Puma’s Newest Collection Is Celebrating 70 Years of Tony the Tiger Through Stylish Sneakers

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Puma’s newest sneakers aren’t just good, “They’re grrrrrreat!” Today, December 1, Puma teamed up with Frosted Flakes to celebrate 70 years of everyone’s favorite cereal box mascot. That’s right; it’s Tony the Tiger’s 70th birthday. Oh, how time flies. Puma x Frosted Flakes Sneakers $75.00 Buy Now We can picture it effortlessly: waking up at 7 AM for Saturday morning cartoons, rushing to the cereal cabinet and dumping as many Frosted Flakes as possible into the biggest bowl you can find. Not to mention, slurping that milk...
SPY

We Found the Best Black Friday Deals on Toys and Games in 2022 – Save on LEGO, Nerf and Barbie

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’ve got good news for parents: this year, you can find tons of great Black Friday deals on toys and games, which should make your holiday shopping a little bit easier. Got a little someone you’re trying to shop for this year? We’ve been there. Shopping for little kids can be tricky, the best toys of your day are no longer trendy or cool. And while babies may not care about trendy or cool, slightly older kids will. All of which is to...
SPY

These Hilarious Nintendo T-Shirts Are Perfect for Nostalgic Nerds (And They’re 50% Off)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Here at SPY, there’s nothing we love more than a good t-shirt sale. We recently covered these hilariously Star Wars t-shirts with dad jokes, and now these nostalgic Nintendo t-shirts have caught our eye. As part of its Cyber Monday sale, Amazon is offering up to 50% off a collection of its best Nintendo t-shirts, and we couldn’t resist ordering a couple of these t-shirts for ourselves. As regular SPY readers know, we take our t-shirts very seriously indeed here at SPY. Not only...
SPY

The World’s Best Cheap Hoodies Don’t Actually Feel Cheap Whatsoever

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I don’t know about you, but I’m sick and tired of the world’s “best hoodies” being upwards of $50. Whatever happened to the good old days when the best hoodies were simultaneously some of the cheapest? I mean, it’s not rocket science. It’s a hoodie. You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg in order to keep cozy. That said, we’re reclaiming the best cheap hoodies this fall. Because the cheapest hoodies aren’t always the cheapest made. Here at SPY, we’re...
SPY

The Best Duck Boots for Men Will Never Go Out of Style

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When wet and cold weather arrives, every guy needs a pair of functional and waterproof boots with top-notch insulation. And for over 100 years, one pair of boots in particular has been the go-to winter boots for millions of men and women. Duck boots, also affectionately known as Bean boots, were invented in 1912 when L.L. Bean himself grew weary of the discomfort he experienced after hunting trips that left him with freezing, damp feet. And lo, the iconic L.L. Bean Duck Boot...
MAINE STATE
SPY

The Best Toys of 2022 Include Bluey, LEGO, CoComelon and More

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The holidays are almost here, and in a year that has seen soaring inflation, many of us have never been pickier about where to spend our hard-earned cash on presents. That means parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends are even more invested in seeking out the most popular toys of 2022 in hopes that their gift will be a hit with the babies, toddlers, and kids in their lives. Thankfully, 2022’s hottest toys include something for everyone, including STEM-based products, toys inspired...
SPY

The 20 Best Skincare Sets for Men Help You Save Face (And They Make for Great Gifts Too!)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you don’t know where to begin to take care of your skin, skincare sets for men or better-boxed gift sets can be a great place to start. Many brands in the face wash, cleanser, moisturizer, shaving and general skincare space package their best products into skincare gift sets, meaning you can get everything you need for tip-top skin in one purchase. Depending on what you’re trying to do — general skin upkeep, total skin overhaul, fighting acne, shaving or body skincare — there...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy