Anniston, AL

Look Back … to a new mayor in Anniston, 1996.

By Bill Edwards
Anniston Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 18, 1946, in The Star: The meat shortage in Anniston was rendered more critical today following the suspension yesterday of two home-operated packing companies following a hearing conducted by the Office of Price Administration (a federal price-regulation agency). These companies were Fink Packing and Southern Packing, both charged with over-killing their quotas in May. They are now closing their slaughterhouses. The owner of each company appealed directly to the public against the OPA ruling, saying that quotas established by the agency would virtually put them out of business. W. H. Goodman of Southern Packing Company likened enforcement of the quota system to “a Nazi dictatorship” and he called the OPA hearing a Gestapo court. The local meatpacking companies have been vital to supplying that source of protein locally, given that Anniston is receiving only about five percent of the meat it formerly acquired from outside this territory.

