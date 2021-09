Oregon health officials Thursday announced 1,836 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths. In a newly-released report, the state said that of the nearly 12,000 new cases in the week ending Sept. 18, nearly 2,800, or 23%, were among those who had been vaccinated against the disease. That’s the highest rate since the week ending July 24, though the percentage has always hovered around 20%.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO