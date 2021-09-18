CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$3.4M to help end youth homelessness in New Hampshire

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — New Hampshire is getting more than $3.4 million in federal grants to work on ending youth homelessness. The funding is part of $142 million being awarded nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support a wide range of housing programs, including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, and host homes.

