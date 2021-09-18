CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Pittman Named Mark Wedemeyer as Director of Inspections and Permits

By EOA Staff
 6 days ago
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the appointment of Mark Wedemeyer as the Director of the Department of Inspections and Permits. “Mark Wedemeyer has already made improvements in the Department of Inspections and Permits in the three short months he has been the acting director,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Mark has significantly reduced the inspections and permitting backlog and understands customer service. He knows how to get the job done without sacrificing public safety or the environment.”

www.eyeonannapolis.net

