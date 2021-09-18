CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pats-Jets Bet // Double Digit Favorites // NFL Week 2 Bets – (Hour 2) – 9/18

975thefanatic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(0:00) A look at the Cardinals-Vikings matchup on Sunday as well as a surprising line in one AFC matchup. (16:00) Joe gives a best bet for the Patriots-Jets game, and we explore the trend of double digit favorites. (34:30) Wrapping things up with a look at the rest of the...

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Digit#Pats#Best Bet#American Football#The Cardinals Vikings#Afc#Patriots
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Jacoby Brissett more than capable of keeping Dolphins afloat in Tua’s absence

Ever had a fridge full of leftovers nobody wanted to eat? There’s absolutely nothing wrong with any of those meals. They were nutritious, and even delicious earlier in the week. Warm them up one more time, and they should satisfy your hunger. But that doesn’t stop you from ordering takeout because you desire something fresh, new and more enticing. Sometimes quarterbacks can be like that. ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Betting Guide: Week 1

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, game line, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars represent how much you should risk on a wager relative to what you would normally bet.
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL betting: Three props for Week 1

If you're anything like me, you're still recovering from fantasy football draft season. Hundreds of dollars invested and many, many hours of research later, we'd like to think that we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from most offensive players across the league. With player prop betting,...
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

NFL Betting Cheat Sheet for Week 1

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Every week of the NFL regular season, I’ll be sharing my thoughts...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

AROUND THE NFL: WEEK 1 – 9/13 (Hour 3)

(00:00) AROUND THE NFL: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lose big to the Saints. The Browns were close to a signature win against Kansas City. Steelers with a big upset over the Buffalo Bills. The Texans won? Also, feces rained down on Washington fans while the team lost the opener. Plus more!
NFL
lineups.com

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers (9/12/21) A battle between two of the youngest teams in the NFL will be an interesting one as it is also a revenge game for Panthers’ QB Sam Darnold and Panthers’ WR Robby Anderson. You read that right, Darnold and Anderson are former Jets and will look to conquer their demons from New York as they take on the new regime, led by head coach Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson. These teams are very similar as they are both young and have not had much success in the NFL yet, and it will be a fun matchup that the rest of the NFL should keep their eyes on.
NFL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NFL Week 1 Recap & Monday Night Football Prop Bets (Ep. 1093)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) doing their NFL Week 1 recap breaking down everything they were right and wrong about in the NFL. Sean and Ryan power through ‘Vegas Voice’ recapping some of their trip and highlighting their favorite moments. Plus takes on Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins and many more. They close things out with Monday Night Football prop bets for the Baltimore Ravens at the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (Sep. 12)

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 1 (September 12th) Steelers at Bills (SPREAD: BUF -6.5) “I’m going to take the Steelers +6.5 vs. Buffalo. Folks, don’t go to the end of last year, go to the beginning when the Steelers were healthy. Now they’re healthy. They led the NFL in quarterback hits, they led the NFL in most sacks, they allowed the fewest sacks, and the Bills offensive line is just 'OK.’ The Bills defense was the third worst in the red zone last year and is a work in progress. I love Sean McDermott, but they’re trying to garner a pass rush and they haven’t the last two years. The Steelers offensive line is in transition but the Bills have not shown an ability so far to take advantage of that because the d-line is their weakness. Also, proud organizations that get humiliated at the end of the year like Pittsburgh – Mike Tomlin, the Rooney family, Big Ben – come back focused and with a vengeance. I think this is a potential upset, I’m going to have the Bills winning on a field goal late but Pittsburgh outplays them for a lot of it. Take the Steelers +6.5 points.”
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL betting breakdown: Week 1

“Dr. Alan” Dumond, @Wizardpicks, Wizardraceandsports.com. Analysis: Polar opposites is the best way to describe public perception of these teams, as the public is high on the Bills and ready to fade the Steelers. Last season, Pittsburgh’s defense kept the high-powered Bills offense in check, and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen played one of his worst games, albeit in a 26-15 win. The difference in that one was Ben Roethlisberger’s interception returned for a touchdown. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will have his team prepared. The always tough Pittsburgh defense, led by 2020 NFL sack leader T.J. Watt, will keep the Steelers competitive, with a chance at an outright upset.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Player props, picks, and Monkey Knife Fight plays (Moneyline and Wine podcast)

Pro Football Network’s Moneyline and Wine returns with host Brett Yarris and Betting Analysts Anita Marks and Jessica Gonsalves. The team provides some of their favorite plays from the Week 1 Sunday slate while also focusing on some player props. After a successful Thursday Night Football performance, will they be able to provide more winners for Sunday?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy