We're back for another edition of Overreaction Monday, and you know the Week 1 overreactions in the NFL are always the best overreactions. More this year than ever before, Week 1 means almost nothing. There are still 16 games left in every team's season (17, actually, for the Raiders and Ravens, who play Monday night), so there's more time for things that went wrong in Week 1 to go right, or things that went right in Week 1 to go wrong.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO