Big E Says He Wants to be Thrown Into the Lion’s Den as Champion

– New WWE Champion Big E appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss his title win and what’s next for him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com) Big E on his potential challengers: “I want to be amongst the very best and thrown into the lion’s den. We also have the draft that is around the corner, too. The players and the amount of guys that could be vying for this, the list is long. I’m excited. Even beyond that, also, there’s The Bloodline out there. Also, you know, Shelton [Benjamin] and Cedric [Alexander] are still around. The Hurt Business was one of my favorite factions. You know, there are a lot of opportunities for us to do some really cool things now that The New Day is back together.”