John Cena returned to the ring for the first time since SummerSlam as part of a six-man tag team match following WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. As was the case for most of his pre-SummerSlam house show run, Cena teamed with Rey and Dominik Mysterio against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the Usos. After avoiding a Reigns spear attempt, Cena picked up the win after hitting one of the Usos with the AA for the pin. This is expected to be his final match for some time.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO