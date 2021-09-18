CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Enjoying the unexpected delights of a night of music at the Los Angeles County Arboretum

By Patricia Bunin
Daily Breeze
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last concert of summer was my first time back at the Pasadena Pops since George died. It was also the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Searching for a parking space on a side street near the Los Angeles County Arboretum, Sara and I got an unexpected surprise. Peacocks.

www.dailybreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JustLuxe.com

los angeles

What's happening in the City of Angels this September including events, food news and happenings. The Wayfarer Downtown LA has opened DTLA and includes a rooftop restaurant with beautiful views and killer cocktails, the Lily Rose underground bar, and the Gaslighter Social Club for coffee, breakfast, lunch or happy hour.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bay News 9

Los Angeles to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month in September with musical, cultural events

September marks Latino Heritage Month, and to celebrate the contributions Latinos have had, several in-person and online events will take place throughout Los Angeles. "Los Angeles is home to a wealth of Latinx heritage and history. Whether in the arts or academia, in our businesses or in our neighborhoods, Latinxs have brought invaluable contributions to every corner of our city," Mayor Eric Garcetti is quoted as saying in a guide created by the Department of Cultural Affairs that details the celebrations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles Area On Friday Night

An earthquake that rattled homes and businesses across the Los Angeles area spurred a flurry of social media on Friday night. The quake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey page. It was measured 9.2 miles deep and centered in the Carson area. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 4.4, but was downgraded as more data came in. People across the Southland chimed in on the occurance. Most quakes pass with little notice, but this one seemed to wake up quite a few. Reports of shaking were felt in the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, Ventura...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Breeze

Inflation at 13-year high in Los Angeles and Orange counties

”Survey says” looks at various reports, rankings and scorecards gauging geographic locations, noting these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: Inflation hit a 13-year high in Los Angeles and Orange counties in August thanks to surging gas prices. Source: The cost of living in...
ORANGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Pasadena, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
Daily Breeze

One family’s joy becomes another’s comfort with Angel Gowns

Artist Gayle Fleury knows fully the heartbreak of unfulfilled hope over a lost unborn child. The San Pedro resident was never been able to carry a baby to term. After years of enduring multiple miscarriages, including two at the beginning of her second trimester, she and her husband Bill finally adopted one child. And, they enlisted the help of a friend to be the gestational surrogate for another.
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles County to Require Vax Proof at Bars and Clubs

Los Angeles County will issue a mandate requiring patrons of indoor bars and nightclubs to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The order will take effect in two stages: by Oct. 7, patrons will need to show proof of at least one dose; by Nov. 4, they will need both doses. Large outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees such as football games will also be required to check attendees’ vaccination records, as large indoor events already do. The largest county in the country has suffered a recent rise in cases as the more contagious Delta variant spreads, largely among the unvaccinated population. Ferrer told the board, “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.” Last week, the Los Angeles County school district mandated that eligible students must be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
lifewest.edu

Chiropractic Practice for Sale in North Los Angeles County

Thriving, mostly CASH, holistic family chiropractic practice for sale in the North Los Angeles County, California. Prime location, professional building. Applied-Kinesiology clinic with combined chiropractic, nutrition, detox & more. The business steadily collects over $450,000 per year with healthy six-figure profit margins. Possible to purchase with as little as $15,000 down! For more info, see https://www.strategicdc.com/201203 or email info@strategicdc.com.
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Feinstein
Amomama

Meet Gregory Hines’ 1st Wife & the Mother of His Only Daughter 53 Years after Their Wedding

Gregory Hines was married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage was to Patricia Panella, with whom he shared his only daughter, Daria. Gregory Hines was a celebrated tap dancer, actor, director, and musician. He is one of the world's most celebrated tap dancers of all time and is best known for his roles in "Wolfen," "The Cotton Club," and "Running Sacred."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Arboretum#Pops Conductor#Twitter Patriciabunin
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Reopenings Continue On Broadway As ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Resumes Performances

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” based on the 2001 film, returned to Broadway on Friday night. There was applause and cheers as performances resumed at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre after 18 months. The show is nominated for 14 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. You’ll hear more about “Moulin Rouge!” in the CBS2 special “Broadway Shines Again.” You can watch it Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on CBS2 and on CBSN New York. Then at 7 p.m., watch the Tony Awards. This year, the ceremony is streaming on Paramount+ followed by a special live concert event on CBS2 at 9 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy