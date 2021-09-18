CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Enjoying the unexpected delights of a night of music at the Los Angeles County Arboretum

By Patricia Bunin
Los Angeles Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last concert of summer was my first time back at the Pasadena Pops since George died. It was also the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Searching for a parking space on a side street near the Los Angeles County Arboretum, Sara and I got an unexpected surprise. Peacocks.

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Los Angeles Daily News

Things to do in the San Fernando Valley, LA area, Sept. 23-30

Here is a sampling of things to do in-person and online in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles area, Sept. 23-30. California Native American Day with Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians: Cal State University Northridge’s American Indian Studies Program partners to bring a virtual presentation, 10 a.m. Sept. 24. Presentations: Dennis Garcia on storytelling; Ted Garcia on storytelling through song and also the art and meaning of soap stone carving; Alan Salazar on Tomol history. Watch on YouTube here: bit.ly/3EOkjca. Information on Fernandeño Tatavium Band of Mission Indians, www.tataviam-nsn.us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month in September with musical, cultural events

September marks Latino Heritage Month, and to celebrate the contributions Latinos have had, several in-person and online events will take place throughout Los Angeles. "Los Angeles is home to a wealth of Latinx heritage and history. Whether in the arts or academia, in our businesses or in our neighborhoods, Latinxs have brought invaluable contributions to every corner of our city," Mayor Eric Garcetti is quoted as saying in a guide created by the Department of Cultural Affairs that details the celebrations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles, Orange County reflect on Sept. 11 anniversary

Despite standing more than 2,500 miles away from the sites of Sept. 11, 2001, Los Angeles has a very tangible connection to the tragedies of that day. Three of the four planes hijacked that Tuesday morning were intended to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport before they were redirected and used as weapons against the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people and sparking a decades-long international conflict.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Did You Feel It? Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles Area On Friday Night

An earthquake that rattled homes and businesses across the Los Angeles area spurred a flurry of social media on Friday night. The quake measured 4.3 on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey page. It was measured 9.2 miles deep and centered in the Carson area. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 4.4, but was downgraded as more data came in. People across the Southland chimed in on the occurance. Most quakes pass with little notice, but this one seemed to wake up quite a few. Reports of shaking were felt in the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, Ventura...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Pasadena, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
Whittier Daily News

Inflation at 13-year high in Los Angeles and Orange counties

”Survey says” looks at various reports, rankings and scorecards gauging geographic locations, noting these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: Inflation hit a 13-year high in Los Angeles and Orange counties in August thanks to surging gas prices. Source: The cost of living in...
ORANGE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles County to Require Vax Proof at Bars and Clubs

Los Angeles County will issue a mandate requiring patrons of indoor bars and nightclubs to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The order will take effect in two stages: by Oct. 7, patrons will need to show proof of at least one dose; by Nov. 4, they will need both doses. Large outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees such as football games will also be required to check attendees’ vaccination records, as large indoor events already do. The largest county in the country has suffered a recent rise in cases as the more contagious Delta variant spreads, largely among the unvaccinated population. Ferrer told the board, “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.” Last week, the Los Angeles County school district mandated that eligible students must be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Amomama

Meet Gregory Hines’ 1st Wife & the Mother of His Only Daughter 53 Years after Their Wedding

Gregory Hines was married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage was to Patricia Panella, with whom he shared his only daughter, Daria. Gregory Hines was a celebrated tap dancer, actor, director, and musician. He is one of the world's most celebrated tap dancers of all time and is best known for his roles in "Wolfen," "The Cotton Club," and "Running Sacred."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Feinstein
The Hollywood Reporter

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Reteam for ‘Moving On’ Comedy

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda are getting back together for starring roles in Moving On, a comedy written and directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About a Boy), The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree also join the ensemble cast for the feature that centers on two old friends who meet at a funeral and resolve to exact revenge on a widower who wronged them decades earlier. Weitz recently adapted the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy to direct Fatherhood for Netflix, which followed the journey of a recently widowed single father. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer and Weitz share...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Arboretum#Pops Conductor#Twitter Patriciabunin
Outsider.com

Tim Donnelly, ‘Emergency!’ Actor, Dead at 77

Tim Donnelly, best known for his iconic role as firefighter Chet Kelly on NBC’s “Emergency!”, died last week at 77 years old. Donnelly’s older brother, Dennis Donnelly, told “The Hollywood Reporter” that he died last Friday, Sept. 17 due to complications from surgery. He was in his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Variety

Just for Laughs, Moontower Comedy Festival Launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin

Just for Laughs is partnering with Moontower Comedy Festival to launch Moontower Just for Laughs Austin, scheduled to take place April 2022 in Texas. The event is produced by Paramount Theatre. The event combines the leading comedy presence of Just For Laughs with the intimate feel of the Moontower Comedy Festival in hopes of creating an inimitable night of comedy and culture for Austin, a city that is no stranger to hosting large cultural events as annual host of South by Southwest and the Grand Prix. While Just for Laughs has been crucial in bringing live comedy to the mainstream, the...
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Los Angeles Daily News

One Hit Wonder Day: Who’s the greatest? It’s debatable

Saturday, Sept. 25, is One-Hit Wonder Day, so we take a look at artists who soared on the pop charts once, but could never quite repeat that success. The debate over what is the greatest one-hit wonder is right up there with “Star Wars” versus “Star Trek” and Beatles versus Stones. But it is also a debate for how to do the math in determining a one-hit wonder.
MUSIC
Los Angeles Daily News

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach ups its food game

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is an ever-evolving affair, with organizers looking each year for new ways to provide patrons with the best race weekend experience. That pursuit includes the food. This year, organizers and vendors sought to bring a more refined culinary experience while also keeping with...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy