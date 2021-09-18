Enjoying the unexpected delights of a night of music at the Los Angeles County Arboretum

Los Angeles County will issue a mandate requiring patrons of indoor bars and nightclubs to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. The order will take effect in two stages: by Oct. 7, patrons will need to show proof of at least one dose; by Nov. 4, they will need both doses. Large outdoor events with more than 10,000 attendees such as football games will also be required to check attendees’ vaccination records, as large indoor events already do. The largest county in the country has suffered a recent rise in cases as the more contagious Delta variant spreads, largely among the unvaccinated population. Ferrer told the board, “This modified health officer order aligns with the continued need to reduce risk of transmission and increase vaccination coverage. This is a reasonable path forward that will position us to be better able to break the cycle of surges.” Last week, the Los Angeles County school district mandated that eligible students must be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.

