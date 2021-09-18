CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Beautiful rolls into Day 2

By Sean DeLancey
 6 days ago
A new slate of entertainers will greet thousands of fans in downtown Las Vegas Saturday for day two of the Life is Beautiful celebration.

The line-up of artists include Ludacris, Modest Mouse, Illenium, Green Day, Earthgang, and many more.

All attendees will have to provide either a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours or prove they've been vaccinated before entering.

RELATED: Life is Beautiful festival will require vaccinations or negative test results

Organizer Craig Nyman said the process of proving you've been vaccinated should be simple if you bring your smartphone to the venue.

"If you just download the Clear App , it takes two minutes, it's super simple," he said. "You can upload your vaccination status or your negative test results. You show up on site, click your pass, and you're good to go."

For people not interested in the music, more than 70 food vendors from local bars, restaurants food trucks and more will be offering food and drink, local, national, and world-renowned artists will be displaying their creations, and people can shop at the Market in the Alley.

Life is Beautiful concludes Sunday evening with another line-up of artists performing during the show's final hours.

