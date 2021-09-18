Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto, Marshall, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeSoto; Marshall; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flood Advisory for DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Western Tate County in northwestern Mississippi Eastern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 932 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Holly Springs, Coldwater, Byhalia, Walls, Lewisburg, Eudora, Arkabutla, Lynchburg, Phillipp, Strayhorn, Lake Cormorant, Little Texas, Red Banks, Mt Pleasant, Slayden and Love. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.