NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Beekmantown Solar 1, LLC.
NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF Beekmantown Solar 1, LLC. Authority filed with NY Secy of State (SSNY) on 8/13/21. Office location: Clinton County. LLC formed in Delaware (DE) on 8/9/21. SSNY is designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 28 Liberty St, NY, NY 10005. DE address of LLC: 1209 Orange St, Wilmington, DE 19801. Cert. of Formation filed with DE Secy of State, 401 Federal St, Ste 4, Dover, DE 19901. Purpose: any lawful activity.suncommunitynews.com
