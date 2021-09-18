CKE HOLDINGS LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 5/17/2021.

Sewer Districts Nos. 2-11 of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, in Ticonderoga, New York, in said Town, on the 14th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing relating to the proposed joint increase and improvement of the facilities of Sewer Districts Nos. 2-11, in said Town, consisting of the construction of heating and ventilation improvements to and related reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $3,006,904.75, at which time and place said Town Board will hear all persons interested in the subject thereof concerning the same.

