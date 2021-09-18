CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

CKE HOLDINGS LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 5/17/2021.

Cover picture for the articleCKE HOLDINGS LLC Articles of Org. filed NY Sec. of State (SSNY) 5/17/2021. Office in Clinton Co. SSNY desig. agent of LLC whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to 14 Grace Ave., Plattsburgh, NY 12901, which is also the principal business location. Purpose: Any lawful purpose. NC-09/18-10/23/2021-6TC-275130.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Sewer Districts Nos. 2-11 of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, in Ticonderoga, New York, in said Town, on the 14th day of October, 2021, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing relating to the proposed joint increase and improvement of the facilities of Sewer Districts Nos. 2-11, in said Town, consisting of the construction of heating and ventilation improvements to and related reconstruction of the wastewater treatment plant, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $3,006,904.75, at which time and place said Town Board will hear all persons interested in the subject thereof concerning the same.
TICONDEROGA, NY
LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Preliminary Budget of the Keene Valley Fire District for the fiscal year beginning January 2021, has been completed and filed in the office of the Town Clerk, Town Hall, Keene, NY, where it is available for inspection by any interested persons at all reasonable hours.
KEENE VALLEY, NY
TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on October 14th, 2021 at 6:00p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, 12883, to discuss a proposed Local Law requesting that the New York Cannabis Control Board prohibit the establishment of any retail dispensary licenses and any on-site consumption licenses in the Town of Ticonderoga. Copies of the proposed local law is available at the Town Hall during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.
TICONDEROGA, NY
NOTICE OF SPECIAL BUDGET WORKSHOP MEETING

The Supervisor of the Town of Chazy has called for a Special Budget Workshop Meeting on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM to be held at the Chazy Town Hall, 9631 Route 9, Chazy, NY. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the 2022 Town Budget and anything else that may come before the Board. The meeting is open to the public.
CHAZY, NY
$650K to Indian Lake and Long Lake school districts

WASHINGTON, D.C. | After months of advocacy by educators, parents, state and federal lawmakers, Long Lake and Indian Lake Central School District will now see $650,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan’s emergency school relief funds. While most districts in the region received significant financial relief and support through...
INDIAN LAKE, NY
Vt. audit report: Some ineligible businesses received COVID relief awards

Many Round 2.0 awards increased profitability instead of redressing financial harm. MONTPELIER | Vermont State Auditor Doug Hoffer released an analysis of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s (ACCD) implementation of the Economic Recovery Grant (ERG) programs Sept. 22. The taxpayer-funded grants in question — composed of "a significant...
VERMONT STATE
Hochul: VaxToSchool adds pop-up sites, mobile clinics

ELIZABETHTOWN | Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sept. 21 that pop-up vaccination sites will travel throughout New York State to help parents access COVID-19 shots for school children ages 12 to 17. The number of young people vaccinated in New York State is hovering just above 50 percent. In the North...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NY
Mayor Rabideau plans to retire in 2022

SARANAC LAKE | After 12 years and three terms as mayor here, Clyde Rabideau announced he intends to retire from the political arena next March. His tenure in what he's named the "Capital of the Adirondacks" was preceded by two years as alderman and 10 years served as mayor of Plattsburgh.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
Bypassing Wbg's CEO, town board majority calls for emergency meeting

Council members seek moratorium on pending dollar store development. WARRENSBURG | For the first time in four decades, three of the five board members in Warrensburg have taken action — without the input of the town supervisor — to call an emergency meeting to address what they feel is an urgent, critical issue — the pending destruction of a landmark historic home in a downtown National Historic District, and replacing it with a dollar store.
WARRENSBURG, NY
City to host budget hearings

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh will soon host a series of public budget hearings. The hearings will be held Monday, Sept. 27; Tuesday, Sept. 28 and Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Common Council chambers in City Hall. City meetings remain in person and...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Champlain Hudson Power Express project advances to final negotiations

North Country chamber applauds Lake Champlain-impacted project. PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce is applauding a Sept. 20 announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul that the state (NYSERDA) has selected the Champlain Hudson Power Express project to advance to final negotiations. Co-sponsored by Hydro-Quebec and Transmission Developers (TDI), the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

