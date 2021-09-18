CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police searching 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

By MARK OSBORNE
6abc
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA police search is underway in a "vast" Florida preserve after the family of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who went missing while the couple was on a cross-country trip, said his whereabouts are now unknown, too. "Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Fbi#The Carlton Reserve#Ford Transit#Fbi Denver#Grand Teton National Park#Abc News
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Brian Laundrie witness says he saw him drinking alone and 'angry at the world'

Brian Laundrie was reportedly seen drinking alone and was “angry at the world” a day before his fiancee Gabby Petitio was last seen alive, a new witness has said. Hunter Mannies, 44, said he was drinking with a doctor friend in Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana, on 26 August when the pair argued with a man resembling Mr Laundrie, and who identified himself as “Brian”.Mr Mannies told the New York Post he had not paid much attention to “Brian”, who was drinking by himself, but seemed “angry at the world”. The was reportedly another couple in the saloon...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KKTV

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Police and FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Police and the FBI are now searching for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of his missing fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. The attorney for Laundrie's family contacted the FBI on Friday night indicating they wanted to talk about their son's disappearance. They said they have not seen him since Tuesday, police in North Port, Florida, said overnight in a statement.
NORTH PORT, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Searching For Missing 17-Year-Old Siobhan Barnett

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Siobhan Barnett was last seen Friday morning. Police describe her as 5-foot-7, weighing around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she frequents the North Side. She may be wearing a black bonnet and glasses. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS DFW

Arrest Of Suspected Serial Killer Jason Thornburg In Fort Worth Could Be Answer To 4-Year Search For Missing Woman

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The arrest of an accused serial killed in Fort Worth could be an answer to a four-year search for a missing woman in New Mexico. Tanya Begay disappeared in March of 2017 while on a road trip with her boyfriend at the time, Jason Thornburg. Jason Thornburg (credit: Tarrant County Jail) The car they were driving was later found abandoned, and Thornburg was questioned but released, according to missing persons posters from the case. Begay, a mother of two, was never seen again according to posts on social media from family members over several years. Police in Gallup, New Mexico took the missing person report at the time from Begay’s mother, and a spokesperson said Wednesday, Sept. 29, that Navajo Nation police were the lead agency investigating the case. An arrest warrant for Thornburg in Fort Worth says he told police he had “sacrificed” a girlfriend in Arizona at some point. Fort Worth police declined to give any other details on the case. Thornburg was arrested this week, accused of killing at least three people in a Euless motel during the first week of September, and a man he had been living with in a home in Fort Worth in May.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy