Police searching 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The arrest of an accused serial killed in Fort Worth could be an answer to a four-year search for a missing woman in New Mexico. Tanya Begay disappeared in March of 2017 while on a road trip with her boyfriend at the time, Jason Thornburg. Jason Thornburg (credit: Tarrant County Jail) The car they were driving was later found abandoned, and Thornburg was questioned but released, according to missing persons posters from the case. Begay, a mother of two, was never seen again according to posts on social media from family members over several years. Police in Gallup, New Mexico took the missing person report at the time from Begay’s mother, and a spokesperson said Wednesday, Sept. 29, that Navajo Nation police were the lead agency investigating the case. An arrest warrant for Thornburg in Fort Worth says he told police he had “sacrificed” a girlfriend in Arizona at some point. Fort Worth police declined to give any other details on the case. Thornburg was arrested this week, accused of killing at least three people in a Euless motel during the first week of September, and a man he had been living with in a home in Fort Worth in May.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO