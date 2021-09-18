Flashback: Watch Reba and LeAnn Rimes Sing in a Dr. Pepper Commercial
Imagine two country queens taking a road trip through the desert in a convertible and singing along the way. That's exactly what Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes did in an early 2000s TV commercial for Dr. Pepper. In the TV ad, which began airing in 2004, the country music singers partner up as they speed down a desert highway drinking the classic soft drink. First, Rimes picks up McEntire from a little motel, where McEntire hands her a can of Dr. Pepper. Then, the two country stars take off on their journey while laughing, drinking Dr. Pepper and singing a catchy jingle that is tailor-made for them.www.wideopencountry.com
