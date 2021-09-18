Flashback: Watch Reba and LeAnn Rimes Sing in a Dr. Pepper Commercial

Compare the Debby Boone You Light Up My Life performance to the cover of this song by LeAnn Rimes....... The Debby Boone You Light Up My Life cover version became the best known version of this song and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten consecutive weeks in 1977 . Debby Boone is the daughter of singer Pat Boone and the granddaughter to country singer Red Foley. Deborah Anne Boone was born September 22, 1956 and went on to become an American singer, author, and actress. She is best known for this hit song and winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist the following year. Boone later focused her music career on country music and achieved the 1980 No. 1 country hit “Are You on the Road to Lovin’ Me Again”. In the 1980s, she recorded Christian music which garnered her four top 10 Contemporary Christian albums as well as two more Grammy Awards.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO