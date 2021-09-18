CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Flashback: Watch Reba and LeAnn Rimes Sing in a Dr. Pepper Commercial

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine two country queens taking a road trip through the desert in a convertible and singing along the way. That's exactly what Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes did in an early 2000s TV commercial for Dr. Pepper. In the TV ad, which began airing in 2004, the country music singers partner up as they speed down a desert highway drinking the classic soft drink. First, Rimes picks up McEntire from a little motel, where McEntire hands her a can of Dr. Pepper. Then, the two country stars take off on their journey while laughing, drinking Dr. Pepper and singing a catchy jingle that is tailor-made for them.

www.wideopencountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Reba McEntire Is Frustrated by Rex Linn’s Busy Career

Things aren’t great with Reba McIntire and Rex Linn as they are fighting over career and schedule? According to one report, CSI Miami star has grown frustrated with his girlfriend’s busy schedule. ‘Reba’s On The Brink’. According to The Globe, McEntire’s working too hard. She’s working twice as hard these...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
George Strait
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
David Naughton
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Cyndi Lauper
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Remember the Feud Involving Zac Brown, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean?

Country music artists are usually very cordial with one another and many of them are real-life friends, so it's not often that artists in the genre become embroiled in tabloid-filled feuds. However, when Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown made some less-than-positive comments about a song by his friend and fellow Georgia artist Luke Bryan, metaphorical punches were thrown.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kenny Rogers Special Set On CBS; Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire & Others Perform His Songs

You got to know when to hold ’em and know when show ’em. CBS is following that paraphrased lyric’s advice with Kenny Rogers: All In for the Gambler, an hourlong special featuring big names performing the late singer’s hits. It’s set to air at 9 p.m. Thursday, September 23, on the network and Paramount+. Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire will play songs by country-pop legend, who died last year at 81. Listen for “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more. Dolly Parton also will...
MUSIC
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

25 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

Twenty-five years ago today, on Sept. 13, 1996, LeAnn Rimes made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. Rimes, who was 14 years old at the time and signed to Curb Records, sang her then-current single, "Blue," the title track of her freshman album, along with "I Wanna Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart" and "Blue Moon of Kentucky." The singer was already well known by the time she took the Opry stage, as "Blue" had spent six consecutive weeks at the top of the charts by the time of her performance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Pepper#Music Video#Soft Drinks#Leann Rimes Sing#Throwbackthursday Post#Social Media#Drpeppercommercial#T Mobile#Squarespace
CinemaBlend

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are Married And Have Worked Together On The Voice, But Do They Have Another Collaboration In Mind?

These two really do seem “Happy Anywhere,” don’t they? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have become the cutest power couple to hit country music since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sang “It’s Your Love.” (That’s right, in the ‘90s.) After meeting as coaches on The Voice and bonding over their respective marriages ending, Shelton and Stefani have been inseparable. Stefani has made sometimes-appearances on the reality singing competition during her off-years, and the couple has released singles and performed each other’s hits on stage. Now it appears they have yet another shared project in the works.
RELATIONSHIPS
wivr1017.com

Reba McEntire Credits Kenny Rogers With Introducing Her To Her Boyfriend

Reba McEntire is among the superstars paying tribute to the late Kenny Rogers during tonight's (Thursday, September 23rd) concert special, Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler, airing on CBS at 9 p.m. ET. Reba and Kenny's friendship went back decades. In fact, Reba tells us that Kenny helped her after the 1991 plane crash that killed several of her band members. At the same time, he was the reason she met her now-boyfriend, actor Rex Linn.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Wide Open Country

Flashback: Watch Ariana Grande Interrupt Little Big Town's 2014 CMA Awards Performance!

By now I'm sure we all know who Ariana Grande is, due to her several accolades including two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, twenty-seven Guinness World Records and more. But, for some, they found out about the pop artists through the very privacy of their own home screen. She recently joined as a coach for Season 21 of The Voice, joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend. It's safe to say that this pop star has been killing it in the singing competition, as well as throughout her career.
NASHVILLE, TN
countryfancast.com

The Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performance of “Does He Love You” Prophecy

Enjoy watching Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson perform "Does He Love You" which became somewhat of a prophecy for Kelly's marriage to Reba's stepson . . . Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson performed Reba’s iconic hit song “Does He Love You” on September 23, 2002 for an episode of American Idol filmed in Las Vegas. Kelly is well known as the first winner of American Idol and remains a highly successful pop singer, TV show host and coach on The Voice TV Show. Ten years after this performance, Kelly Clarkson went on to marry Reba McEntire’s stepson (Brandon Blackstock) in 2013. Watch Reba and Kelly’s performance and discover the future irony of this duet performance below.
MUSIC
meaws.com

LeAnn Rimes to perform at the Winspear

LeAnn Rimes will perform her Home for the Holidays show at the Winspear Opera House on Dec. 17. Tickets for the event are now on sale. LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 44 million units globally, won two Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; two World Music Awards; three Academy of Country Music Awards; one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award.
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Debby Boone You Light Up My Life Cover versus LeAnn Rimes (Videos)

Compare the Debby Boone You Light Up My Life performance to the cover of this song by LeAnn Rimes....... The Debby Boone You Light Up My Life cover version became the best known version of this song and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for ten consecutive weeks in 1977 . Debby Boone is the daughter of singer Pat Boone and the granddaughter to country singer Red Foley. Deborah Anne Boone was born September 22, 1956 and went on to become an American singer, author, and actress. She is best known for this hit song and winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist the following year. Boone later focused her music career on country music and achieved the 1980 No. 1 country hit “Are You on the Road to Lovin’ Me Again”. In the 1980s, she recorded Christian music which garnered her four top 10 Contemporary Christian albums as well as two more Grammy Awards.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Album Features Brett Eldredge and Chris Stapleton

Kelly Clarkson is ready for the holidays, after announcing not only a new Christmas album, but a new single called, "Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)." This ladies and gentlemen is the true meaning of life! The 39-year old dropped the lead single of 'When Christmas Comes Around...' with a tweet, saying, "Alright, y'all! I can't keep this one a secret anymore!! I'm releasing a brand new album titled #WhenChristmasComesAround... and you can pre-order it starting tonight at 12AM ET!!! Until then, here's the track list.... 🎄🎶 #ChristmasIsntCanceled."
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
31K+
Followers
4K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy