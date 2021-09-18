What is the TikTok Devious Licks trend and challenge?
The TikTok devious licks trend and challenge is the latest (and, arguably, worst) craze to sweep the video-sharing app, as students in the U.S. are searching for online clout by way of vandalizing and stealing from their schools’ bathrooms. Students uploading footage of each devious lick to TikTok has seen schools having to get involved in stopping the trend, resulting in suspensions and fines. Here’s what the devious licks are and why this TikTok trend has suddenly overtaken the app in 2021.www.gamerevolution.com
