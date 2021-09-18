CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Fighting Addiction: One local charity helps women in need

fox4news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexus Recovery Center shares new statistics about the growing opioid crisis and rising need for services in North Texas. Also, how the charity is helping people with recovery who may not be able to afford it.

www.fox4news.com

sflcn.com

The Road to Drug Addiction Recovery: How to Help Yourself

It is important to know that drug addiction does not mean that there is anything wrong with you. Abusing drugs in times of stress can cause changes in your brain. This can lead you to become dependent on these drugs. The first step towards drug addiction recovery is realizing that you may have a problem. This is a big step, and it requires a lot of courage to recognize it. The road to drug addiction recovery might be a little bumpy, but you can get through it, as long as you keep showing up for yourself. Having an addiction is not a sign of weakness.
kgns.tv

SCAN receives millions for new programs fighting addiction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) Local organizations continue helping those struggling with their mental health as well as those battling drug addiction in our community. Nonprofit SCAN continues bringing awareness to the community of substance abuse problems. Now with millions of federal dollars coming their way, they’ll be able to establish three...
LAREDO, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Commentary: We need a local approach to fight this viral enemy

As physicians we’re used to encountering illness on a daily basis. And 18 months in, COVID-19 illnesses are unfortunately all too familiar. But this wave is different. Even in our profession, never did we expect it to go on this long. Never did we expect to see so many kids get so sick; so many ICUs get overrun, again; so few staff to go around that we just don’t get a break or even - in the case of some of our colleagues - leave the profession; so much death. Some communities have been driven to the brink of complete shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 59

Organization works to help drug addicted babies

Every 19 minutes a baby is born in America hooked on drugs. There is a shortage of foster parents that are trained to be able to care for these ultra fragile infants. Barbara Joyce is the founder of ABBA's embrace and shares her story and mission.
KIDS
#North Texas#Statistics#Charity#Nexus Recovery Center
utahbusiness.com

Local programs are helping women recover from the pandemic

Women were hit hard by the pandemic. As the economy suffered and schools closed, child care demands fell largely upon mothers, leaving many to struggle with layoffs, furloughs, and other employment challenges. And while the economy has bounced back on paper, many women remain in difficult circumstances with uncertain futures—particularly as they seek to reclaim lost time and opportunities.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
WOWK

Run for Recovery to help people battling addiction

ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) — Later this month, people in Putnam County, WV, will lace up their shoes and hit the pavement, all for a good cause. The Run for Recovery is part of an entire day of activities planned to shine the light on hope and the path to a better life.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lincoln Journal Star

Local One Thread Project helps women thrive in Congo

The story of the Lincoln-based One Thread Project began with a trip overseas to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The DRC has seen conflict for the best part of the past two decades, and after seeing the impact firsthand, The One Thread Project was born. The Espoir Education Center was...
LINCOLN, NE
localsyr.com

Cups For A Cause Supports Two Local Charities

A community-minded group of ceramic artists and potters are raising their cups for two causes that mean so much to so many in Central New York. The annual event that makes a big difference is back for an online sale this year and the Independent Potters’ Association Vice President Casey Cleary-Hammarstedt says it’s great to be back, even if it’s virtual once again this year.
CHARITIES
conwaydailysun.com

Crochet crafter donates work product to local charity

KEARSARGE — Since the pandemic curtailed much of her customary social activities, Debbie Chase Kearsarge took up the crocheting hats and mittens, first creating sets for her grandchildren. Before long, she was in “production mode,” crocheting a hat an hour and matching mittens with a bit more detail and time.
CHARITIES
CBS News

Group helps "bake" up a brighter future for women in need

Alexandria, Virginia — A job training program in the Washington, D.C., area is helping women in need "bake" their world a better place. Sadie Kirkland says she was broken. After 20 years of battling alcoholism and more than a decade of unemployment, the former Army private hit rock bottom. "Both...
CHARITIES
Laurinburg Exchange

Help needed: Longtime local chef battling cancer

LAURINBURG — Janice Stuckey is crying out for help, hoping efforts will ultimately take some financial burden off of Jerome Walker, a Scotland County resident who is battling cancer. “Jerome Walker, of Laurinburg, has been a dedicated chef at Golden Corral for over 21 years,” said Stuckey. “He fell ill...
LAURINBURG, NC
fox4news.com

North Texas Giving Day: Mammogram Poster Girls Inc.

The Mammogram Poster Girls are dedicated to making mammograms and breast cancer diagnostics available to women who otherwise would not have access. One of their programs called Two-fer Tuesdays not only provides cancer screenings but also provides meals to women in need.
TEXAS STATE
Fosters Daily Democrat

Rochester's Relay for Life event needs your help for to fight cancer

ROCHESTER — The community will hold its annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. The theme of this year's event is "Power Through Together." It will be held at Niver Field/Tri-City Christian Academy (off Tate's Brook Road in Somersworth). The American...
ROCHESTER, NH
8newsnow.com

Local food bank helps fight hunger around the valley; no questions asked

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Catholic Charities are giving out about 100 pounds of food for those in need in Southern Nevada. According to Catholic Charities, this is one of many food programs they offer to those people who need it the most. “It’s very important to us because we know...
Grosse Pointe News

New website offers addiction recovery help, navigation

The headlines are alarming. Addiction affects 50 perfect of all families. Overdoses are up 40 percent. Drug- and alcohol-related deaths are up 17 percent. Fighting these trends can feel daunting, but a new resource provides vital information and hope for those with a loved one struggling with addiction. GetHelpGiveHelp.info is a comprehensive and completely free guide to navigating the recovery process. From selecting a treatment plan, understanding insurance and staging an intervention to learning how to interact with a loved one while they’re in treatment, ways to sustain lasting change and how to talk to children about the process, Get Help Give Help offers real-world scenarios, tips and scripts on how to manage the complicated progression of addiction to recovery.
GROSSE POINTE, MI

