The headlines are alarming. Addiction affects 50 perfect of all families. Overdoses are up 40 percent. Drug- and alcohol-related deaths are up 17 percent. Fighting these trends can feel daunting, but a new resource provides vital information and hope for those with a loved one struggling with addiction. GetHelpGiveHelp.info is a comprehensive and completely free guide to navigating the recovery process. From selecting a treatment plan, understanding insurance and staging an intervention to learning how to interact with a loved one while they’re in treatment, ways to sustain lasting change and how to talk to children about the process, Get Help Give Help offers real-world scenarios, tips and scripts on how to manage the complicated progression of addiction to recovery.
