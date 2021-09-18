Fighting Addiction: One local charity helps women in need

It is important to know that drug addiction does not mean that there is anything wrong with you. Abusing drugs in times of stress can cause changes in your brain. This can lead you to become dependent on these drugs. The first step towards drug addiction recovery is realizing that you may have a problem. This is a big step, and it requires a lot of courage to recognize it. The road to drug addiction recovery might be a little bumpy, but you can get through it, as long as you keep showing up for yourself. Having an addiction is not a sign of weakness.

