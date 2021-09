The Kansas City Chiefs won’t have to worry about facing one of their former players on Sunday night when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. Former Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell, who had signed to the Ravens practice squad after several injuries at the running back position, was not signed to the 53-man roster or elevated on Saturday. Instead, Baltimore opted to elevate OT Andre Smith and CB Kevon Seymour from the practice squad with several injuries at the tackle and cornerback positions. That means that the one-time Chief, Bell, won’t get a crack at his former team on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO