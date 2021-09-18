The Browns tried out 8 players on Friday

Berea was buzzing with new bodies on Friday. The Cleveland Browns held tryouts for eight NFL free agents, including LB Reuben Foster.

Several of the names will likely ring a bell for college football fans. The emphasis was on running backs and offensive linemen, with three tryout players from each position.

The tryout players, in alphabetical order:

Ryquell Armstead, RB

Reuben Foster, LB

Brian Hill, RB

Tristen Hoge, G

Sam Jones, G

Artavis Pierce, RB

Josh Shaw, S

Chad Slade, G

None of the players were immediately signed. The Browns did place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve in their only official transaction on Friday.