NFL

The Browns tried out 8 players on Friday

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Berea was buzzing with new bodies on Friday. The Cleveland Browns held tryouts for eight NFL free agents, including LB Reuben Foster.

Several of the names will likely ring a bell for college football fans. The emphasis was on running backs and offensive linemen, with three tryout players from each position.

The tryout players, in alphabetical order:

Ryquell Armstead, RB

Reuben Foster, LB

Brian Hill, RB

Tristen Hoge, G

Sam Jones, G

Artavis Pierce, RB

Josh Shaw, S

Chad Slade, G

None of the players were immediately signed. The Browns did place LB Anthony Walker on injured reserve in their only official transaction on Friday.

FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Drew Brees’ Sunday Night Performance

Legendary NFL quarterback Drew Brees made his debut on NBC’s Sunday Night Football last night. Brees, who retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, is joining NBC as a broadcaster. He’s expected by many to eventually take over the analyst job on Sunday Night Football. Last night, he joined Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth for parts of the Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns game.
NFL
Reuben Foster
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chiefs, we're checking out what they're saying in Kansas City about the game. We're playing a really good football team. It'll be a great test for us to see where we're at, and I'm excited for it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
#College Football #American Football #The Cleveland Browns #Lb Reuben Foster
brownsnation.com

The Real Reason Odell Beckham Jr. Was Inactive Against The Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns went into Kansas City for a tough Week 1 game against the Chiefs not knowing if wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be active for the game. He was limited in training camp and not involved in any preseason games. OBJ is only 11 months removed from...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Make Official Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. attempted to give it a go for the Cleveland Browns and play in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was ultimately scratched. But will he be playing this week?. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the final word on...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Crushing Finish

Overall, Baker Mayfield played well against the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, but it will be his final failed pass attempt that will be the center of conversation this week. Trailing 33-29, Mayfield and the Browns had the ball near midfield with 1:16 on the clock. Unfortunately, the fourth-year signal...
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns justice: NFL rights a wrong, fines Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis

The NFL has corrected their mistake and fined Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis for his role in the sideline incident with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. It took more time than expected, but after some Twitter backlash and reviewing the incident over, the NFL finally decided that Chiefs assistant Greg Lewis deserved a fine for his role in the sideline push with Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.p.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

