New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Jets
The New England Patriots recently opened their 2021 season with a narrow 17-16 loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of their campaign. After being inches away from winning the game, Bill Belichick and his squad will surely go back to the drawing board and aim to come out with a better result for Week 2. In this post, we’ll be making our Patriots Week 2 predictions ahead of their game against the New York Jets.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0