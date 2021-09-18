UFC Fight Night (9/18/21) | How to Watch, Start Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Conor McGregor is one of the most accomplished and well-known MMA fighters in the world, but his athletic prowess in fighting apparently doesn’t translate to pitching. Conor McGregor, Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/j1brsqFFXx — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2021 Clad in a suit and dress shoes, the 33-year-old Irish fighter threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Twins’ Tuesday night game in Chicago against the Cubs. After a showy windup, McGregor sailed his pitch high and far right of the catcher, nearly tossing it into the stands. The Cubs’ pitchers didn’t fare much better, giving up 9 runs and allowing four different Twins batters to get three hits each in a losing effort. According to Forbes, McGregor is the world’s highest-paid athlete, with earnings of $180 million, most of it coming from endorsement deals and other endeavors outside of the ring. More On WCCO.com: Sources: Wolves Fired Basketball Ops Lead Gersson Rosas For Creating Toxic Culture, ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ ‘What Are The Odds?’: Mountain Biker’s Life Saved By Off-Duty Doctor On Minnesota Trail Derek Chauvin Files His Own Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence In George Floyd’s Murder Don Shelby Recovering After Stroke Waylaid His Stage Performance In Passion Project

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO