Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A survivor of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of his family demanded Saturday that those responsible be punished and said Washington's apology was not enough. The family also seeks financial compensation and relocation to the United States or another country deemed safe,...

