CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Anti-vaxx mother and daughter contracted COVID-19 and died 2 weeks apart on the same hospital ward

By Bethany Dawson
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X07or_0c0GHnXA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAUjU_0c0GHnXA00

Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • A mother and daughter died within weeks of each other after contracting COVID-19.
  • Both refused the COVID-19 vaccine, with the mother sharing anti-vaxx misinformation on social media.
  • "I never never thought in my life I would bury my daughter," the bereaved father told the BBC.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A mother and daughter in Belfast, Northern Ireland, have died from COVID-19 within two weeks of each other after refusing to take a vaccine.

The BBC reported that Sammie-Jo Forde, 32, a mother of four, died in the Ulster hospital on Saturday 11 September, on the same ward where her mother, Heather Maddern, 55, died on 31 August.

The pair, both care-workers, were anti-vaxxers, with the MailOnline reporting that Maddern had shared a significant amount of COVID-19 misinformation on her social media, including videos from Candace Owens and about nurses losing their jobs should they refuse the COVID-19 vaccines.

The pair leave behind a devastated family.

Forde's father, Kevin McAllister, told the BBC's Nolan Show : "This has just shattered my world. I've lost my daughter, my best friend." He said Forde, who had four children, and Maddern were "very, very close". "They worked together, they lived together, and they died together," he said.

"I never, never thought in my life I would bury my daughter," McAllister told the BBC, adding that he did not believe she had any underlying health conditions and was healthy until she contracted COVID.

"These people who are not taking the COVID-19 injection - they're not thinking of the other people that they leave behind," he said, explaining he didn't know why they refused the vaccine.

Alan Chambers, an Ulster Unionist Party MLA, who knows the bereaved family, told the Belfast Telegraph : "It's such shocking news, Sammie-Jo had four kids. Sammie-Jo was such a good mum to them."

As care workers, the mother and daughter would have been eligible for the vaccine from January 2021 onwards.

The tragic deaths come as CDC data shows that those who remain unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated .

So far in the UK, over 80% of the eligible population have received both doses of their COVID-19 jabs, according to Government data.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 14

Related
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Woman Paralyzed Due To COVID-19 Should Be Removed From Life-Support, Judge Rules

A British woman who was left brain-damaged and paralyzed from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 last year should be allowed to die, a judge has ruled. The unnamed patient at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, England, should stop receiving life-support treatment by the end of October, Judge Hayden ruled Saturday at a trial in the Court of Protection, which oversees hearings centered on adults who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, Cambridgeshire Live reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Nolan
Person
Kevin Mcallister
Person
Candace Owens
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Mailonline#Covid#Ulster Unionist Party#The Belfast Telegraph
International Business Times

Anti-Vaxxer Who Claimed Police 'Poisoned' Him Dies Of COVID-19

A well-known anti-vaccine advocate in Israel died Monday at a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Hai Shaulian had earlier told his followers on social media that there is "no epidemic" and that the "vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous." In a video shared on his social media accounts after his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxx police officer who had been taking horse worm medicine dies from Covid

A police officer who frequently voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and took horse dewormer in a misguided attempt to stave off the coronavirus has died from Covid-19. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office in Georgia died on Wednesday due to complications from Covid-19, according to local broadcaster WSAV. Capt Manning was described as an "integral part" of the area's law enforcement community by Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley. After his death was announced, Facebook posts in which he voiced anti-vaccine sentiments and promoted the Ivermectin animal dewormer were shared online. In one post from 14 August, Capt...
PETS
Complex

Unvaccinated Couple Dies From COVID-19 Weeks Apart, Leaving Behind 5 Children Including Newborn Daughter

A California husband and wife died from COVID-19 just weeks apart, leaving behind five young children, including their newborn daughter. Family members told CBS News that Daniel and Davy Macias contracted the virus after visiting the beach and going to an indoor water park at the end of July. The couple were transported to the ICU last month, and Davy was seven months pregnant at the time, with her baby being born days before she succumbed to COVID. She didn’t get a chance to meet her daughter; Daniel was shown a photo of his newborn girl before also dying from the virus.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HuffingtonPost

Right-Wing Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Mocked AIDS Victims Dies Of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a notoriously homophobic right-wing radio host who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19. The death was announced on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” wrote Fred Williams, co-host of the ironically named show, which routinely pushed anti-science talking points, including creationism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy