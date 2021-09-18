Boimler hangs with a new group in ‘The Spy Humongous’. Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Boimler and Mariner were trying to find the location of a big party. While this was going on, things on the USS Cerritos were not going great. An important diplomat became embarrassed and started causing all kinds of havoc on the ship. Once Mariner and Boimler find the party it turns out only one of them has an invitation. Yet as this episode came to a close Boimler did something that took Mariner by surprise. Now Boimler gets invited to hang with a new group on ‘The Spy Humongous’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.