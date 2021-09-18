Georgia Man Is Charged With Conspiracy To Defraud The North Carolina Medicaid Program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Georgia man is facing federal charges for an illegal kickback scheme that has defrauded the North Carolina Medicaid program of more than $4 million, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Specifically, a criminal bill of information charges Glenn Pair, 35, formerly of North Carolina now residing in Georgia, with conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud and money laundering.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
