Georgia Man Is Charged With Conspiracy To Defraud The North Carolina Medicaid Program

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the extradition, arrest, and arraignment of Mujahid “Peter” Pervez, 71, who was residing in Pakistan, on charges of Enterprise Corruption, Grand Larceny in the First Degree, and related crimes. Pervez — along with numerous co-conspirators, who all have since been convicted — was indicted, in 2013, for systematically defrauding New York’s Medicaid program of at least $16 million. During the investigation and before the 2013 indictment, Pervez fled to Pakistan where he remained until yesterday. After Pervez fled, the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) obtained an arrest warrant for Pervez — who is a U.S. citizen — and worked with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Justice to secure Pervez’s extradition from Pakistan. Pakistani authorities subsequently arrested Pervez at the United States’ request and recently extradited him to New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO