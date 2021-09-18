CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dubuque Man Who Sold Opioids that Caused Three Deaths Sentenced to 35 Years in Federal Prison

By Press Release
 6 days ago
A man who sold three deadly doses of opioids in April and May of 2019 was sentenced today to 35 years in federal prison. Travis Gordon Jones, age 40, from Dubuque, Iowa, received the prison term after a July 29, 2020 guilty plea to one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death.

