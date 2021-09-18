CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Auburn Man Sentenced for Tax Fraud

 6 days ago
BOSTON – An Auburn man was sentenced today in federal court in Worcester for filing a false personal tax return. Stephen Hubley, 64, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to one year and one day in prison. Hubley was also ordered to pay restitution of $630,318. On May 27, 2021, Hubley pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false and fraudulent tax return.

IN THIS ARTICLE
