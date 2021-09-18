Kat Jokic Serves Up Barberitos New Healthy, Lifestyle Menu

NEW YORK — Should living your best life come with a prize? Two-thirds of Americans believe they’d be more motivated to pursue a healthy lifestyle if they received a material reward for their effort. According to a recent survey of 2,000 people, nearly two-thirds are also already rewarding themselves for working out or achieving fitness goals; three in five relax and unwind, more than half watch a TV show or movie, and almost half treat themselves to a favorite food or beverage.

FITNESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO