Kat Jokic Serves Up Barberitos New Healthy, Lifestyle Menu
Athens, GA – Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is pleased to announce Professional Tennis Player Kat Jokic as the chain’s new brand ambassador. The restaurant will be utilizing Jokic to “serve” as the brand’s healthy, lifestyle menu spokesperson on social media and participate in promotions. As she travels the Southeast playing in tournaments, Jokic will spend time visiting Barberitos locations.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
