CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Kat Jokic Serves Up Barberitos New Healthy, Lifestyle Menu

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Athens, GA – Barberitos, a fast-casual burrito restaurant with more than 50 locations across the Southeast, is pleased to announce Professional Tennis Player Kat Jokic as the chain’s new brand ambassador. The restaurant will be utilizing Jokic to “serve” as the brand’s healthy, lifestyle menu spokesperson on social media and participate in promotions. As she travels the Southeast playing in tournaments, Jokic will spend time visiting Barberitos locations.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com

Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery serves up New Mexican flair at the 2021 State Fair

It was just months before September, and organizers of the 2021 New Mexico State Fair had just been given the go-ahead to hold the huge event and were scrambling to put together vendors. Or at least, that’s the impression Tumbleroot Brewery & Distillery got from the seemingly out-of-the-blue call asking if they could make a canned cocktail (and beer) for the State Fair.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Lifestyle Menu#Professional Tennis#Social Media#The University Of Georgia#Sec#Barberitos Com
Thrive Global

10 Healthy Habits to Start in the Fall for a Healthier Lifestyle Change

Fall is coming, and with it comes many new opportunities for you to create healthy habits to last the winter months. Healthy habits are important because they help reduce stress levels, improve sleep quality, increase energy levels, and more!. This season typically brings with it a new sense of motivation...
FITNESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Flour Buff ISD serves up trending lunch menu

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School lunch has a bad reputation. “There’s a perception that the food is not good and that it’s not cool to eat school lunch,” registered dietitian Brittany Garcia said. Garcia is the nutritional coordinator for the Flour Bluff Independent School District. She takes pictures of the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ellwoodcity.org

Smoothies, Juices, Sandwiches Served Up in New Downtown Store

Hoot, Hoot, Hoot … there’s a new owl in town. Elder Owl that is—the latest foodie’s dream to hit downtown Ellwood City. The store offers smoothies, Popping Boba Juice/Lemonade, Frappes, Acai Bowls, Granola Bowls (made with in house granola), Cinnamon Roasted Almonds/Pecans, Cotton Candy, Snacks, and scrumptious Paninis (fancy grilled cheese).
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Laredo Morning Times

Local Coffee founders blend up new smoothie and healthy snack spot inside Pearl food hall

Pearl is adding a spot to fuel up on fresh, healthy options at the property's Bottling Department. Kineapple will join the food hall later this month, with an exact opening date to be announced soon. Robby and Neesha Grubbs, the duo behind Local Coffee Founders, are bringing fresh smoothies, healthy snacks, salads, and coffee with their new concept.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOMI Owensboro

FUN NEWS: Owensboro’s Brew Bridge Serving Up New Community Venue

Owensboro businesses keep bringing fun new experiences to our community. Brew Bridge recently raised the bar when they announced a brand-new way to dine with them. Brew Bridge came to Owensboro in 2019 wanting to bring amazing local craft beers, welcome folks into a unique venue with entertainment, and more. They have proved to have something for literally everyone and grown in popularity even in the middle of a pandemic.
OWENSBORO, KY
Gazette

A healthy lifestyle leads to healthy finances

There is a strong correlation between the amount of money people have and their health. People who are proactive about their health tend to be more financially secure. Healthy people tend to be happier and more likely to devote time to their finances. A study conducted by Washington University in...
LIFESTYLE
CBS42.com

A menu of memories: Atomic cocktail namesakes remember the unique Birmingham bar as it serves its last drink

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atomic Lounge is more than a bar. Many who poured into its hall night after night will attest to that if you ask about the beloved Birmingham establishment along 1st Avenue North. For them, it was a home away from home, a place to meet old friends and make new ones. More importantly, the bar not only celebrated Birmingham but the people who supported it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
okcfox.com

New Crabby Menu Goodness Happening at Sushi Neko

Who's ready for some crab cocktail? We definitely are, and we caught up with Chef Jason Jones in The Tasting Room to do some taste testing!. Remember, The Tasting Room is a great spot for special occasions. And Sushi Neko is the place to go to grab this yummy crab cocktail.
RESTAURANTS
studyfinds.org

Participation trophy? 2 in 3 people want rewards for having a healthy lifestyle

NEW YORK — Should living your best life come with a prize? Two-thirds of Americans believe they’d be more motivated to pursue a healthy lifestyle if they received a material reward for their effort. According to a recent survey of 2,000 people, nearly two-thirds are also already rewarding themselves for working out or achieving fitness goals; three in five relax and unwind, more than half watch a TV show or movie, and almost half treat themselves to a favorite food or beverage.
FITNESS
wooderice.com

The PHS Pop-Up Garden in Manayunk Unveils a New Fall Menu and Oktoberfest Festivities

The PHS Pop-Up Garden in Manayunk Unveils a New Fall Menu and Oktoberfest Festivities. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) announces a calendar of Oktoberfest-themed festivities with seasonal food and libations at its PHS Pop Up Garden in Manayunk. With fall colors, cool weather, hearty eats, and warm drinks this fall is the time to get outside and enjoy the beautiful Pop Up Garden in Manayunk.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox5 KVVU

New menu items at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Café shows its new strawberry chia lemonade smoothie and its amazing green goddess flatbreads. For more information, visit tropicalsmoothiecafe.com. This segment is sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Café. VoteBOLV.com/Tropicalsmoothie.
RESTAURANTS
tribeza.com

New Food Truck Serves Up Frozen Treats In Tarrytown

SnoRide Joins Medici Roasting and Veracruz All Natural at Littlefield’s Coffee + Tacos. A new food trailer serving frozen desserts in Tarrytown wants to become part of Austin family traditions: where parents take their kids for dessert after dinner or a surprise treat on the weekend. Called SnoRide, the food trailer sells a dessert much like a traditional snow cone, but it’s served in a container like a Chinese take-out box (named a SnoBox). The sugary, shaved ice is offered with multiple topping options and fun color-changing spoons.
AUSTIN, TX
Mashed

Kit Kat's New Cookie-Inspired Flavor Is Perfect For The Holidays

The Christmas season comes early to some parts of the world (we're looking at you, Philippines), and when the "-ber" months — SeptemBER, OctoBER... — come, it's time for malls to dust off the Christmas decorations that went into storage just a few months prior (via LinkedIn). Candymaker Hershey's appears to have taken a page out of this book by pushing past Halloween and Thanksgiving to announce the roll-out of a new, limited-edition Kit Kat for 2021 — the Gingerbread Cookie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy