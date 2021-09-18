CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

Former Omaha ATF Agent Pleads Guilty to Structuring Money Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirements

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Paul A. White, age 52, a former federal agent with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau in Omaha, Nebraska, pleaded guilty on September 14, 2021, in the District Court of Nebraska to a United States Attorney’s Information charging a violation of Title 31, United States Code, Sections 5324(a)(3) and 5324(d), Structuring Financial Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirement. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, based on the recusal of the District of Nebraska United States Attorney’s Office.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Mobile Man Who Threatened Employer Sentenced for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

MOBILE, AL – A Mobile man was sentenced today to 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Michael Lee Ammons, 51, made comments to coworkers in April 2021 threatening to “go postal” and “shoot up the place” at a trucking company in Mobile where he was employed. Federal agents responded to the business and detained Ammons, who admitted to making the threatening statements. During a later search of Ammons’s residence, agents recovered a .40-caliber pistol and .22-caliber long rifle bullets. Ammons admitted to possessing the pistol and the bullets. He also acknowledged that, as a convicted felon, he was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.
MOBILE, AL
Shore News Network

Federal Jury Convicts Former Financial Representative Of Wire And Tax Fraud For A Half-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A federal jury in Charlotte has convicted Sampson Pearson, 44, of Charlotte, of wire and tax fraud for defrauding his clients of more than half a million dollars, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. presided over the three-day trial which ended late yesterday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shore News Network

Individual Pleads Guilty To Arson Of A Dwelling In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Dillion McClain, 32, entered a guilty plea to Arson of a Dwelling in Indian Country in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 81, 1151 and 1153, punishable by imprisonment for any term of years or for life and/or a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release not more than 5 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
Shore News Network

Two Men Plead Guilty to Federal Firearm and Drug Trafficking Charges Stemming from Their Participation in a Winter Shootout at a New Orleans Hotel

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today, that CHRIS ROSS, age 20 from Slidell and TREJON HOWARD, age 20 from New Orleans pled guilty on September 22, 2021 to various firearm and drug charges. Their guilty pleas stem from participation in a December 28, 2020 shootout on the 15th floor of the Jung Hotel on Canal Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shore News Network

Individual Pleads Guilty To Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Jeffrey Eduardo Angel, 32, entered a guilty plea to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, in violation of 21 United States Code Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A) and 2, punishable by a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years to life, a fine of $10,000,000.00, or both, a mandatory term of supervised release of at least 5 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Shore News Network

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. According to court documents and statements made in court, Shawn Le, 28, sold fentanyl, a .22 caliber revolver and 214 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition to a confidential informant working with law enforcement on February 19, 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Structuring#Attorneys#United States Code#The Department Of Justice#Community
Shore News Network

Individual Pleads Guilty To Possessing Contraband In A Prison

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that David Hurl Lemmon, 48, entered a guilty plea to Possessing Contraband in a Prison, in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 1791 (d)(1)(F), punishable by imprisonment for a period of one year and/or a fine of up to $100,000.00, a term of supervised release of up to one year, and a special assessment in the amount of $25.00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
Shore News Network

Minneapolis Man Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Minneapolis man was sentenced today to 228 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for trafficking thousands of fentanyl-laced pills. According to court documents, Lyndon Aukeem Swarn, a/k/a Lyndon Aukeem Wiggins, 36, trafficked large amounts of imitation oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. In October 2019, law enforcement searched two properties associated with Swarn and seized more than 1,000 fentanyl-laced pills, 120 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $22,300 in cash. Law enforcement agents also raided Swarn’s farm in Ironwood, Michigan, and seized 300 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl-laced pills, Swarn’s passport, and more than $8,000 in cash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Shore News Network

Individual Pleads Guilty To Assault With A Dangerous Weapon In Indian Country And Discharge Of Firearm In Relation To A Crime Of Violence

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Shylow Shane Young, 37, entered a guilty plea to one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, in violation of 18 United States Code Sections 113(a)(3), 1151 and 1153, punishable by a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00, and to one count of Use, Carry, Brandish, and Discharge of a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence, in violation of 18 United States Code Section 924(c)(1)(A)(i)(ii)(iii), punishable by a term imprisonment of not less than 10 years in addition to the punishment provided for such crime of violence, a fine of $250,000.00, a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years, and a special assessment in the amount of $100.00.
MUSKOGEE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Marshall County man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – James M. Renforth, of Cameron, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Renforth, 35, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Renforth admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2021 in Marshall County. Renforth faces...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Judge sentences St. Louis County man for firearms charge and activity connected to the 2020 civil disorder

ST. LOUIS – Justin Cannamore of St. Louis County, Missouri, appeared before United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White on September 22, 2021. Cannamore pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and for demonstrating a technique capable of causing injury to persons during the civil disorder in the summer of 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Shore News Network

North Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Firearms

BOSTON – A North Carolina man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to firearms trafficking. Gabriel Gispert-Poe, 24, of Hope Mills, N.C., pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in the business of dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Jan. 25, 2022. Gispert-Poe was charged on Aug. 6, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Berkeley County man admits to role in firearms conspiracy

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Detrick Lee Foston, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to his role in a firearms trafficking conspiracy, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Foston, 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statement During Purchase of Firearms.” Foston admitted to making false statements...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

A Copan man was sentenced today in federal court after pleading guilty in January 2021 to Count 2 of a federal indictment- felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge Terence C. Kern sentenced Thomas Jason Smith, 41, to 78 months in federal...
TULSA, OK
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy