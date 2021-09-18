Former Omaha ATF Agent Pleads Guilty to Structuring Money Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirements
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Paul A. White, age 52, a former federal agent with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Bureau in Omaha, Nebraska, pleaded guilty on September 14, 2021, in the District Court of Nebraska to a United States Attorney’s Information charging a violation of Title 31, United States Code, Sections 5324(a)(3) and 5324(d), Structuring Financial Transactions to Evade Reporting Requirement. The case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, based on the recusal of the District of Nebraska United States Attorney’s Office.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
